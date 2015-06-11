Watch The Remarkable Trailer For Lance Armstrong’s Biopic ‘The Program’

06.11.15 3 years ago 33 Comments

This is the first trailer released for The Program, and this movie looks phenomenal. The Lance Armstrong biopic focuses on Irish journalist David Walsh’s fight to uncover Armstrong’s use of banned substances during his Tour de France victories. Walsh is played by actor Chris O’Dowd and Ben Foster plays the role of an arrogant Armstrong. Per the film’s IMDb page, there’s no set release date in the U.S., but it will hit theaters in France in September. Looks pretty dang good, huh?

(Via Next Impulse Sports)

