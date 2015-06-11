Watch The Remarkable Trailer For Lance Armstrong’s Biopic ‘The Program’

This is the first trailer released for The Program, and this movie looks phenomenal. The Lance Armstrong biopic focuses on Irish journalist David Walsh’s fight to uncover Armstrong’s use of banned substances during his Tour de France victories. Walsh is played by actor Chris O’Dowd and Ben Foster plays the role of an arrogant Armstrong. Per the film’s IMDb page, there’s no set release date in the U.S., but it will hit theaters in France in September. Looks pretty dang good, huh?
I wonder if they’ll include the subplot of Lance dumping his wife then hooking up with Sheryl Crow.
On a side note, a clinic I visit for annual checkups took down their Lance Wall & Commemorative Bicycle a couple years ago. Good. As somebody who has used PEDs off and on for about 15 years, I always knew he was a cheat, and having spent time in Austin, Texas as well, I also knew he was a hated egomaniac.
Be incredible if she played herself.
Athlete with an ego, shocking.
He should be abusive towards everyone, they won’t do exactly what he says!
I would’ve called it The Cycle because you know, Steroids. Oh also bikes!
Kidding aside this looks great and Ben Foster needs to be in everything.
@StiflegStilly I loved Ben Foster since I first saw him in “Get Over It” which was a pretty good teen movie that came out during a time of REALLY SHITTY teen movies.
@Yogi I had to google that one to refresh my memory but I agree 100%, Beginning of peak Dunst. Never would’ve remembered Foster was in that. Funny how the teens movies based on Shakespeare worked out the best.
“The Program” is just the working title…they’re trying to get “One-Balled, Wife-Dumping Lying Prick” approved by the MPAA.
“I didn’t sign up for this.” Says every movie character who signed up for what they’re doing.
People like biopics because they’re full of sex and drugs. The thing about cycling is: tons of drugs, no sex.
In some ways it’s unbelievable to me that this has happened to Lance when so many athletes have done so many things that are worse. He outworked everybody, raised a bunch of money for cancer research and inspired an entire generation of athletes. I wonder if they will cover any of that in the movie – I’m guessing not by the look of things.
They might make him look somewhat sympathetic but that’s not really dramatic unless they do that and then destroy him. It looks like it’ll be more about the investigators/journalists who worked tirelessly to uncover something fucking useless to humanity.
He didn’t outwork everyone except in the field of cutting edge performance enhancing drugs. Granted, he was a talented cyclist in an era of other cheaters but:
He helped run the most sophisticated and well-funding doping program. Cycling is a team sport and new members of Lance’s team were forced to either get on board with the doping or troll the other meager prospects in competitive cycling. People who didn’t dope basically had to to compete or even be a part of pro cycling. It was an arms race that Lance very much led. He also lied and sought to destroy other people’s reputations, lives, and careers.
He got away with all this for two reasons: He was American who won in a European sport, and he had an unassailable charity. He built both of these things on a massive foundation of cheating.
To top it all off, doping may have been what caused his cancer in the first place. People have been using Lance’s charity as an excuse for far too long and it’s pathetic.
@Yogi The thing that really bothers me, is using a charity as cover for lies. It should bother anyone.
@JTRO Granted, I guess I just don’t care all that much about that.
A man punished for dominating a sport with a better strategy but the same products as everyone else. Didn’t someone find out that if you were to award the yellow jerseys to the riders not linked to PEDs it would go to like 23rd place rider or something?
Let’s just let them use PEDs please.
That argument sure worked great for Barry Bonds.
Yogi, that’s just dumb. Lance wasn’t doing it the same way as everyone else. And his system forced young athletes into or out of the program entirely. That is completely unethical, as was his campaign of destroying people who told the truth.
@JTRO I don’t care but they were given a choice. They ride bikes if you don’t wanna do that with these guys under these circumstances than go do something else. Basically you’re saying that a program should conform to whatever athlete joins it not the other way around. Think the Chicago Bears give a shit what you personally believe when you come in as a rookie. NO you do what the team does or you get the fuck out.
@Yogi These are substances that are illegal in some countries and banned in the sport. They can cause major health problems, as can blood doping. Coercing people to do this, especially when their livelihoods are on the line is horrible. Suing people under false pretenses, ruining people’s careers, etc. is likewise horrible.
If this happened in an American sport, people across the country would be outraged.Look at what happened over video taping other teams practices and slightly altering the air pressure in a ball. These do not have major real world consequences. Taking doping and blood doping have real legal and health consequences. But when people can play is off as some gay Euro thing it’s easy to deflect.
But yeah this looks awesome. It’s funny how many sinister looking scenes in this are exact remakes of actual race and press footage.
“I have the money and the power to destroy you.” I wonder if they got that quote officially.
Something tells me this movie will be a little one-sided. Interesting, though, I guess.
Yeah it seems like it might be a bit one sided, I think they can make show his side a bit though, I have faith. Honestly if they can find nothing empathetic in the bad guy (Armstrong) than he’s a shitty bad guy and they’re shitty at making movies. They probably realize that they have to frame the trailer as a monumental take down to get people to see it.
@JTRO You realize that even “Downfall” made Hitler look like a sad an lonely human being right? I think you need to watch more movies, it doesn’t matter how bad or evil a person is, if the movie can’t see things from his perspective at least once during it it’s shitty.
@Yogi Let the record show that you compared Lance to Adolf Hitler, not me.
@JTRO Yes, I’m talking about real people portrayed in a biopic who are considered to be the bad guy. You do understand that it’s worse for a bad guy to be seen as human right? That’s why the Darth Vader is more interesting and tragic, that’s why Joffery fucking sucks, that’s why Walter White is Amazing.
So yeah if I’m saying if they show Lance threatening people than go to a quite moment in his trailer where he’s slitting a kittens throat, he’s going to be an AWFUL bad guy. But if he’s a compelling character that has depth and you can feel some empathy for, it’s more interesting and it’s a better movie.
Even you can’t believe that Lance Armstrong the person is purely unadulterated 100% all the time Evil right? He’s gotta be at least nice to his mother or something.
If I go to Netflix looking for The Program and I get a cycling movie…I’m gonna be pissed. Latimer pissed.
Don’t think I don’t notice your shifty face, Todd from Breaking Bad.
Didn’t do anything for me. It doesn’t look terrible, necessarily, just not particularly gripping/interesting. I suppose I never really found Lance very interesting during his heyday or downfall anyway.
This movie makes it look like Lance Armstrong had a ball.