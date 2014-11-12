Watch These Parents Struggle To Shield Their Young Daughter From The Horror Of A Hockey Fight

Imagine you’re a parent sitting in the front row of an Arizona Coyotes game with your young daughter. She’s wearing her kid size, oh I don’t know, Shane Doan jersey probably. She’s marveling at the speed in which her heroes are flying around the ice. And she’s got a huge smile on her face. Life is great.
But then a fight breaks out two feet in front of you. A real fight. Not one of these baseball brawls where nothing happens. A hockey fight. What do you do?
I suppose one option is what these parents did; you shield her face as best as you can.
Personally I think they missed out on golden teaching moment, as we can assume immediately after the fight was over, both players congratulated each other on a job well done.
“Nice punchin’, Kyle.”
“You too, Brenden. See you after the game, aye?”
The real travesty here is the constant shielding of children from anything people deem vulgar, but then will watch CNN or FOX news in front of their children no problem, with multiple shootings, murder, drug dealing and sex scandals. Two men battling with fists should be considered an upgrade in civility to two people shooting it out on a cop show or at 30 paces. Children need to see controlled battles in the spirit of gamesmanship.
I enjoyed this internet article.
Uhh who are the Arizona Coyotes?!
They’re a professional hockey team in the NHL based in a suburb of Phoenix. Formerly the Winnipeg Jets, they moved to Arizona in the late 90’s.
I’m just messin’. They officially changed their name to Arizona Coyotes after last season.
“I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.”
The real travesty is the guy videotaping the fight while pretending to be concerned over what his daughter is watching a few feet in front of them. Make a choice bro.
Considering how his wife was smiling, I’m going to assume that little girl is just squeamish. Also, when she grows up, she’ll be an antagonist to violent video games.
I’ve seen horrors; horrors that you’ve seen. But you have no right to call me a goon. You have a right to shield your child’s eyes. You have a right to do that. But you have no right to judge me. It’s impossible for words to describe what is necessary to those who do not know what horror means. Horror…horror has a face! And you must make a friend of horror. Horror and moral terror are your friends. If they are not, then they are enemies to be feared. They are truly enemies! I remember when I was with The Dallas Stars…it seems a thousand centuries ago; we went into Phoenix to play a hockey game. We left the arena after we had completed the match, and this old man came running after us and he was crying. He couldn’t see. We went back there, and they had shielded every set of little child eyes. There they were, eyes closed. All their eyes closed. And I remember…I…I…I cried. I wept like some grandmother. I wanted to tear my teeth out; I didn’t know what I wanted to do! And I want to remember it. I never want to forget it. I never want to forget. And then I realized…like I was shot…like I was shot with a diamond…a diamond bullet right through my forehead. And I thought, my God, the genius of that! The genius! The will to do that! Perfect, genuine, complete, crystalline, pure. And then I realized they were stronger than we, because they could stand that these were not monsters, these were parents…over-protective parents. These men and women who fought with their hearts, who had families, who had children, who were filled with love…but they had the strength…the strength…to do that. If I had a full roster of teammates like those parents, our troubles here near the bottom of our division would be over very quickly. You have to have men and women who are moral… and at the same time who are able to utilize their primordial instincts to protect without feeling…without passion…without judgment…without judgment! Because it’s judgment that defeats us.
Looks like the girl is squeamish and the parents were laughing about how lame their daughter is. If they really wanted to protect her, they’d cover her ears. Oh man, the stuff that gets said on the ice. . .