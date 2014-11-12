Watch These Parents Struggle To Shield Their Young Daughter From The Horror Of A Hockey Fight

Imagine you’re a parent sitting in the front row of an Arizona Coyotes game with your young daughter. She’s wearing her kid size, oh I don’t know, Shane Doan jersey probably. She’s marveling at the speed in which her heroes are flying around the ice. And she’s got a huge smile on her face. Life is great.

But then a fight breaks out two feet in front of you. A real fight. Not one of these baseball brawls where nothing happens. A hockey fight. What do you do?

I suppose one option is what these parents did; you shield her face as best as you can.

Personally I think they missed out on golden teaching moment, as we can assume immediately after the fight was over, both players congratulated each other on a job well done.

“Nice punchin’, Kyle.”

“You too, Brenden. See you after the game, aye?”

[Bleacher Report]

 

