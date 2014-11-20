Watch This Insane, Unlikely Finish In A Division III College Football Rivalry Game

11.20.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

The Cortaca Jug is a yearly football game in the Finger Lakes region of New York that dates back to 1959 between DIII rivals the Cortland Red Dragons and Ithaca Bombers. The game has a loyal following amongst residents of the two towns as well as alumni from both schools. Fans have also been known to get a bit rowdy at times, such as 2013 when students from Cortland celebrated their team’s win with perfectly normal college shenanigans.

There was no off-field drama to report following this year’s game, but it did have one of the great finishes to a football game you’re likely to see this year.

Nothing like a busted play that ends up with a better result than you could have hoped. I bet Tony Romo would be jealous.

