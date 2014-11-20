Watch This Insane, Unlikely Finish In A Division III College Football Rivalry Game

The Cortaca Jug is a yearly football game in the Finger Lakes region of New York that dates back to 1959 between DIII rivals the Cortland Red Dragons and Ithaca Bombers. The game has a loyal following amongst residents of the two towns as well as alumni from both schools. Fans have also been known to get a bit rowdy at times, such as 2013 when students from Cortland celebrated their team’s win with perfectly normal college shenanigans.
There was no off-field drama to report following this year’s game, but it did have one of the great finishes to a football game you’re likely to see this year.
Nothing like a busted play that ends up with a better result than you could have hoped. I bet Tony Romo would be jealous.
When I first read the headline, I was like “What the fuck is a DILL College Football Rivalry Game” … I am disappointed there were no pickles involved.
/damn you sans-serif typefaces!!!!
Refs screwed up, too. Ithaca player lost his helmet the play before the last one. By rule in the NCAA, when a player loses his helmet and it isn’t the result of a penalty, the player has to leave the game for one play. If he doesn’t, it’s an illegal procedure penalty and the ball is blown dead.
So, Cortland would’ve had a chance to set up for the field goal from the 2. Chances are, they hit it, and the game goes to overtime.
Third down. 4 yards from the end zone. Down by three. No timeouts.
Perfect time to run the ball!
well, they were 0-11 on third down… so who are we to second guess.
Ah Cortaca Jug. I almost wish I would have been there again to hear the Cortland fans chant ‘I C Shit’ and the Ithaca fans to counter with their ‘State School’ chant. So many memories…
I always preferred “Cornell’s Bitch” as the chant of choice for those rich hippies from the school that will remain nameless
5 Straight for C-State