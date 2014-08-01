Watch This Armless Man Throw Out A First Pitch With His Foot

Senior Editor
08.01.14

The Twins and Royals played a riveting game last night in Kansas City that saw the home team rally to win 6-3. But nobody was talking about that after the game. Nobody was talking about the Royals 4-run 6th inning. Instead, people were talking about the wonder that is Tom Willis, a man without arms who threw the ceremonial first pitch with his foot.

There’s no way this doesn’t come out wrong but whatever. Tom Willis with his foot > 50 cent with his arm.

See, bad. Nevermind.

[Cut 4]

