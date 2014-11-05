Watch This College Student Win A New Truck After Hitting A Wild Half-Court Shot

#Drake #Viral Videos
11.05.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

You’ve likely seen this type of contest before: hit a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot and bada bing bada boom, you win the grand prize. We’ve seen it happen a few times but never with so much drama.

In this video, Alex Tillinghast starts off real slow by missing a layup and clanking several three-pointers. With 7 seconds left, things looked dire. But Tillinghast reached deep and banked a three-pointer. Then, well, you can probably guess what happened next.

The Drake student walked away with a Ford F-150 as a result. Good for him.

