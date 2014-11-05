Watch This College Student Win A New Truck After Hitting A Wild Half-Court Shot

You’ve likely seen this type of contest before: hit a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot and bada bing bada boom, you win the grand prize. We’ve seen it happen a few times but never with so much drama.
In this video, Alex Tillinghast starts off real slow by missing a layup and clanking several three-pointers. With 7 seconds left, things looked dire. But Tillinghast reached deep and banked a three-pointer. Then, well, you can probably guess what happened next.
The Drake student walked away with a Ford F-150 as a result. Good for him.
Too bad he didn’t win a Chevy, they have technology and stuff.
They must have really wanted a winner, don’t these usually work with you not being allowed to miss even once?
PR guy…fired
“Pick the kid with the Jew-Fro”
“Damnit…he made it…”
He thought Jackie Moon.
That music >_< only reminds me of this guy appearing before the video ending
Great hustle and crisp passes by that rebounder too.
I was about to say if that kid gets a car, atleast give the rebounder a bike or something, damn.
Dude was hustling! he had the pass waiting for him at half court as he turned around!