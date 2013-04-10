Wednesday Dunk Battle: Westbrook Vs. James Vs. Griffin Vs. Ross

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Russell Westbrook #Dunks #Miami Heat #NBA #LeBron James #Blake Griffin
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.10.13 9 Comments

After a brief hiatus to deal with objective weekly winners like DeAndre Jordan’s dunk on Brandon Knight, LeBron’s ridiculous circus posterization of Jason Terry and Doug Anderson’s destruction of the space-time continuum, the Wednesday Dunk Battle is back!

If this is your first Dunk Battle, here are the rules: You have to watch the following dunks and vote on which one is the best, because science doesn’t do itself. There’s a handy poll at the bottom, so take your time and go through each clip frame by frame, vote, then drop down into the comments section to let us know who you voted for.

This week’s dunks:

1. Russell Westbrook elevates and dunks on the Utah Jazz

2. LeBron James alley-oops the ball to himself off the backboard and dunks, because LeBron James

3. Blake Griffin goes for a finger roll, calls an audible, dunks his finger roll

4. Terrence Ross’ 360 180 degree jam

Dunk #1:

Dunk #2:

Dunk #3:

Dunk #4:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Russell Westbrook#Dunks#Miami Heat#NBA#LeBron James#Blake Griffin
TAGSBASKETBALLBLAKE GRIFFINDUNKSLeBron JamesLos Angeles ClippersMIAMI HEATNBAOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKSLAM DUNKSTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORSWEDNESDAY DUNK BATTLE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP