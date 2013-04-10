Wednesday Dunk Battle: Westbrook Vs. James Vs. Griffin Vs. Ross

After a brief hiatus to deal with objective weekly winners like DeAndre Jordan’s dunk on Brandon Knight, LeBron’s ridiculous circus posterization of Jason Terry and Doug Anderson’s destruction of the space-time continuum, the Wednesday Dunk Battle is back!
If this is your first Dunk Battle, here are the rules: You have to watch the following dunks and vote on which one is the best, because science doesn’t do itself. There’s a handy poll at the bottom, so take your time and go through each clip frame by frame, vote, then drop down into the comments section to let us know who you voted for.
This week’s dunks:
1. Russell Westbrook elevates and dunks on the Utah Jazz
2. LeBron James alley-oops the ball to himself off the backboard and dunks, because LeBron James
3. Blake Griffin goes for a finger roll, calls an audible, dunks his finger roll
4. Terrence Ross’
360 180 degree jam
Dunk #1:
Dunk #2:
Dunk #3:
Dunk #4:
Westbrooks was the most aggresive, LeBron’s was a non passing show of who gives a fuckery (can’t deny the dude’s dunk talent, though), Griffin’s looked like a well recovered brain fart and Ross’ was a nice turnaround jam.
Had to give the edge to Westbrook, simply because I’m a fan of vicious dunks, not finesse.
But that’s just me.
Side note: Anyone else sick of Bench Cheerleaders?
+1 for Russell Westbrook
I’ve never seen a dunk like Griffins, but I had to give it to Westbrook.
Tight group this week, but Westbrook had some authority. And Andrew Wiggins’ high school duks in the last week/month are insane.
dunks*
LeBron’s was cool as a fake out I guess but pretty weak. I liked Westbrook’s a lot, but ended up voting for Ross because he had just as much slammage on his.
I voted for LeBron because that shit was just downright rude. He made the Bucks look like the Generals. Westbrook’s dunk was good, but it definitely looks more impressive in the banner image.
Gotta go with Lebron on this one
Man, Westbrook is such a ridiculous athlete. That explosion…