We’re Picking Winners For Week 13 Of The 2019 NFL Season

At one point in Week 12, things looked pretty bleak in this space. All five games were on track to potential defeat and morale was low. Fortunately, things flipped in a (relative) hurry and we kept the positive momentum flowing. To be fair, the Eagles were absolutely dreadful (we’ll be back with them soon enough, I’m sure) but, alas, he we are, ready to get our fill of Thanksgiving food and football.

Before getting to a holiday edition of our winners, let’s see where we are for the full campaign.

Week 12: 3-2

2019 Season: 35-30-1

Come get these winners.

6-POINT TEASER: Detroit Lions (+10) *and* Dallas Cowboys (-1)

We don’t often give out teasers in this space but, in the absence of another game that we love, let’s have some fun on Thanksgiving. If you made me pick Lions/Bears by itself, I’d probably take the under, but there should be some value in getting the extra six points (from 4 to 10) on the home underdog. Chicago’s offense is, well, dreadful. In the second game, let’s take the suddenly small number with Dallas in a “buy low” spot. Buffalo is a very public underdog but the Cowboys should win on the field.

Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) over New York Jets

This is absolutely hideous. 75 percent of the action is on the Jets on the road and, considering how New York looked last week (when we had them in this space!), it is easy to see why. After all, the Bengals are winless and generally putrid. Cincinnati does have Andy Dalton back under center, though, and this line is just too high. Sometimes, we have to cling to our principles. This is one of those times.

Los Angeles Rams (-3) over Arizona Cardinals

Everyone hates the Rams right now. They looked absolutely awful this week and the team’s offense has been maddening all season. Naturally, we’re laying points with them this week because Arizona is a public underdog and Los Angeles simply isn’t as bad as this number indicates.

Houston Texans (+3.5) over New England Patriots

Fading the Patriots in primetime is a fool’s errand but this line is off. Houston catching more than a field goal at home is a step too far, and we have Deshaun Watson on our side if we need to kick the backdoor down late.

Minnesota Vikings (+3) over Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have the best player on the field in Russell Wilson and they are playing at home in primetime. As a result, the lion’s share of the attention will be in Seattle in this spot, especially with the Seahawks riding a four-game winning streak. On the other hand, Minnesota enjoyed a bye week and Seattle will be coming down off back-to-back road wins. This is a fantastic situational spot for the Vikings, we’re fading the public, and I actually think Minnesota is the better team on a neutral field. Take the candy on Monday.