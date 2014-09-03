Wes Welker Now Says Someone May Have Spiked His Drink At The Kentucky Derby

Getty Image

Denver Broncos WR Wes Welker has been suspended four games by the NFL after testing positive for amphetamines. According to Pro Football Talk, the alleged incident occurred during Welker’s wild partying at this year’s Kentucky Derby. Moreover, the report stated that Welker’s positive test came as result of popping a molly.

This is a picture of Welker handing out $100’s after winning big at the Derby. Feel free to jump to conclusions.

Wes Welker’s not going down without a fight here. He says he doesn’t use drugs and now wonders if someone spiked his drink.

“I wouldn’t have any idea where to get a Molly or what a Molly is,” he said. “That’s a joke. I don’t do marijuana, I don’t do drugs. I don’t do any drugs.”

Solid defense Wes. It’s worth noting however that one source says Welker tested positive for Adderall, not MDMA. So Derby goers, beware. There’s someone going around spiking your drinks…with Adderall. Because if you’re going to spike someone’s drink, Adderall’s the way to go. I feel like I need Cee Lo Green to weigh-in here so this comes full circle.

Tangentially related, this amazing Vine (via Stool Milmore).