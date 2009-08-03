WES WELKER’S KID DROPPED THE BALL

08.03.09 9 years ago 3 Comments

Just as I’m willing to be impressed with the vertical agility of this kid in the blue sweatshirt (who’s probably not Welker’s kid, to be honest), this other turd comes outta nowhere and takes his legs out from under him. Which is a horrible thing to do to any one of your friends, unless you get it on tape, which this little bastard did. And then Troy Polamalu threw him some guy’s shirt in the tunnel and three days later Roger Goodell fined him $25,000. He can afford it; look at that house! via.

