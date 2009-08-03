WES WELKER’S KID DROPPED THE BALL

Just as I’m willing to be impressed with the vertical agility of this kid in the blue sweatshirt (who’s probably not Welker’s kid, to be honest), this other turd comes outta nowhere and takes his legs out from under him. Which is a horrible thing to do to any one of your friends, unless you get it on tape, which this little bastard did. And then Troy Polamalu threw him some guy’s shirt in the tunnel and three days later Roger Goodell fined him $25,000. He can afford it; look at that house! via.
Wait, wait. Did YouTube drop their policy that all videos must have Disturbed or Drowning Pool as the soundtrack?
That has to be Ryan Leaf’s kid. You can tell by the way he leaves his kid hanging out to dry with a high pass near the safety. Man, even in the back yard Ryan Leaf sucks.
I blame the field conditions. Hire a lawn service, you cheap bastard!!!