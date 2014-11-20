What In The World Is James Harden Of The Houston Rockets Wearing?

Senior Editor
11.19.14 8 Comments

The Lakers are taking on Houston tonight. This is what James Harden wore to the arena. I haven’t put on pants this week, therefore, I’m not allowed to comment on what others wear.

But, bruh? Kinda looks like he woke up from one night stand, tried to sneak out and accidentally put her shirt on.

