What In The World Is James Harden Of The Houston Rockets Wearing?

The Lakers are taking on Houston tonight. This is what James Harden wore to the arena. I haven’t put on pants this week, therefore, I’m not allowed to comment on what others wear.
But, bruh? Kinda looks like he woke up from one night stand, tried to sneak out and accidentally put her shirt on.
Looks like someone partially burned a Peep.
This is the new NAMBLA uniform.
Ahh leave him alone, he’s goin back to the future
I honestly think it was a vagina. Thoughts?
Yes, AI. He has vagina envy.
Motocross breast cancer jersey.
With the whole Bill Cosby mess going on he saw a window to be the new ugly sweater king.
I just want to know how he got his hands on Liberace’s motocross uniform.