What Was Carmelo Anthony Doing On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Last Night?

If you were watching Sons of Anarchy you likely caught this brief cameo from Carmelo Anthony as a random bad guy. “We got a call.” One line. One short, short line. Give that man an Emmy everyone!

And then he handed someone a knife.

And then “poof”, he was gone, like a fart in the wind. The New York Knicks star has made cameos before, most notably on Law & Order: SVU. He also played a basketball player undergoing rehab on Nurse Jackie.

But this latest one was just weird man. It’s like he wants to be taken seriously as an actor. I barely take him seriously as a two-way player. So, nah. Sorry Melo.