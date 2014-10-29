What Was Carmelo Anthony Doing On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Last Night?

#Carmelo Anthony #Sons Of Anarchy
Senior Editor
10.29.14 15 Comments

If you were watching Sons of Anarchy you likely caught this brief cameo from Carmelo Anthony as a random bad guy. “We got a call.” One line. One short, short line. Give that man an Emmy everyone!

And then he handed someone a knife.

And then “poof”, he was gone, like a fart in the wind. The New York Knicks star has made cameos before, most notably on Law & Order: SVU. He also played a basketball player undergoing rehab on Nurse Jackie.

But this latest one was just weird man. It’s like he wants to be taken seriously as an actor. I barely take him seriously as a two-way player. So, nah. Sorry Melo.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCarmelo Anthony cameoSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP