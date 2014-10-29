What Was Carmelo Anthony Doing On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Last Night?

If you were watching Sons of Anarchy you likely caught this brief cameo from Carmelo Anthony as a random bad guy. “We got a call.” One line. One short, short line. Give that man an Emmy everyone!
And then he handed someone a knife.
And then “poof”, he was gone, like a fart in the wind. The New York Knicks star has made cameos before, most notably on Law & Order: SVU. He also played a basketball player undergoing rehab on Nurse Jackie.
But this latest one was just weird man. It’s like he wants to be taken seriously as an actor. I barely take him seriously as a two-way player. So, nah. Sorry Melo.
I actually see the range in his performance. He’s stepping outside of his comfort zone, and I applaud that. Did you see how easy it was for him to pass that knife over? Everyone knows Melo doesn’t pass…yet, here he is. Passing. Bravo sir. Bravo.
See, you’re funnier than I am.
It would have been better if he was standing in the corner waving his hand over his head, then when the scene moved on he’d just drop his hands in frustration and slowly walk back.
@poonTASTIC +100 Internet points for that comment
I watched that thinking “that dude looks a lot like Carmelo Anthony.”
My thoughts exactly….I thought I saw Courtney Love too. That was just odd really….I hope Melo comes back and gets gatted in a shot out with the Sons.
Courtney Love is Abel’s teacher..
Same for me, immediately followed by “Shit, am I racist? Do I really think black people look the same?”
He probably sings better than Katey Sagal.
Boom!
I imagine the sound of those birds dying was more appealing than her voice.
The strange part is that later today Roger Goodell is going to suspend him for four games.
Carmelo will play a crucial role in the series finale, trying to hit a long shot on Jax and missing, allowing Jax to stab August Marks to death.
I didn’t realize it was him but I did think “It’s odd that they would hire a guy some much taller than the “boss thug” to play the “nameless henchman thug.”
man everyone and their mom has been on that show lol. i know two part timers at my job that were in season 3 lol.
but since no one said it…and i mean ever…MELO WITH THE ASSIST!