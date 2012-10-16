Whatcha Gonna Do When Hulk Hogan’s Lawyer Runs Wild Over You?

Fun fact: The year can’t officially end until Hulk Hogan has filed a ridiculous lawsuit, and it looks like we’re pretty close to putting the wraps on 2012. Last December, the Hulkster filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Linda, for claiming that he and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake had a homosexual relationship in her tell-all book. Now, Hogan is filing lawsuits against his former best friend, Bubba the Love Sponge, and Heather Clem, the woman that Hogan was, ahem, stocking with Pringles in the now infamous sex tape.

Additionally, and not surprisingly, Hogan is suing Gawker for publishing the sex tape, and he’s really trying to take the online tabloid to the cleaners, presumably because he’s broke from his divorce.

Hogan says he wasn’t aware he was being recorded. The release of the video, “which is perceived unfavorably by the public,” has diminished Hogan’s value, according to the lawsuit. Hogan, who grew up in Tampa and lives in the area, has also sued Gawker Media, the owner of Gawker.com, an online gossip site that recently released an excerpt of the video recording. That lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Tampa. Hogan’s attorneys said they are seeking $100 million from the website. They have asked the owners of Gawker.com to remove the footage, but the website has refused. (Via Tampa Bay Online)

Hold on, hold on, hold on. Does Hogan think that we view him unfavorably because he had sex with his friend’s wife? Or is it because he did it while he was still married? Or is it because he thinks that we think that he recorded it on purpose? Because I have bad news for one of the greatest icons of my childhood – we already had a pretty unfavorable perception of him before this. While I don’t ever want to watch a 53-year old man have sex, this is probably the most favorable thing that he’s done in the past decade.

In fact, let’s run down a few things that are worse than Hogan having a sex tape.

Nick Hogan Brooke Hogan Linda Hogan Linda Hogan’s dating life Hogan Knows Best Brooke Hogan’s music career Hulk Hogan oiling up his daughter Hulk Hogan dating a woman who looks like his daughter Rent-a-Center commercials

And those are just off the top of my head. But no, it’s a sex tape that will “destroy (Hogan’s) life”.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Here’s the Taiwanese news treatment, and it’s magnificent.