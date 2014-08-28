Who Is The Most Popular College Football Team In Your State?

Full disclosure, I’m not big on these maps. I find 90% of them to be awfully annoying, full of made-up BS and rampant homerism. But this one I like. This one’s good because A&M took over the state of Texas. And that beautiful, that’s like A+ trolling. I don’t care how long Johnny Football played in College Station, I don’t care that he won the Heisman, I don’t care about Kevin Sumlin. There’s absolutely no way the Aggies are more popular than the Longhorns. No freakin way. But TicketCity claims that’s the case.
According to TicketCity, Texas A&M has a huge following on social media with twice as many Twitter followers and five times as many Facebook fans. Couple that with the fact that their tickets are averaging a higher price than the Longhorns and the Aggies easily are now the most popular team in the state.
Like I said, made-up BS. But whatever, I laughed. Go Aggies.
Case closed: bullshit map.
georgetown? looool
BRB, showing this to all my NC State fan coworkers to see how indignant they get at it.
LET’S GO TAR HEELS.
I speak on behalf of NC State graduates who really don’t care about the rivalries of North Carolina colleges, please don’t feed the flame of NC State talking about UNC’s academic scandals. Because you know that’s going to be the exact comeback.
I’m assuming UNC cheated on this as well.
If by “popularity” you mean “Batsh*t insane” fans then yes, Texas A&M is the most popular team in Texas.
WHOOOOOP!
Harvard beat Boston College?
If we’re talking historically, then yes, it’s the Longhorns in Texas. I’m sure some other states would be different if we go back over time. But taking a snapshot of this moment….A&M owns Texas and it’s not even close.
So Alaska hates football?
Vermont too I guess.
They got Alabama wrong. War Eagle!
The real question for CA is how many of the people who said USC actually went there? If we had an NFL team in LA, USC wouldn’t be on top.
I call BS on this as well. Living in Kentucky, if you are outside of Louisville, you pretty much are brought up thinking that the Cardinals are the most vile creation in the world.
People care about football in Kentucky?
Louisville is the most recently successful team in the state. That’s all this map actually shows.
KY native as well. Louisville football is the best team in the state by far, but JBagKY is 100% correct. Most of the state could care less about UofL, even if UK is going to win (at most) 4 games this season.
And Andy, yeah, basketball is our thing, but some people stick with football because apparently they enjoy disappointment.
I realize it’s nowhere near as intense as Texas A&M over Texas, but Dartmouth over UNH for New Hampshire makes NO sense. It would be like having Tulane as the most popular football team in Louisiana; respected university, but definitely not the state’s football team. Plus, Bryant over URI? Harvard over BC and UMass? Whatever metrics they were using really seemed to stumble in New England.
Damn, I honestly thought Pennsylvania would be Temple.
Huh.
In all seriousness, I’m sure there are some upset Pitt fans somewhere (by “somewhere”, I mean within a 50 mile radius of Pittsburgh) looking at this map right now. My cousin (who went to Pitt) was crestfallen to find out that Penn State’s fight song made no reference to Pitt, and then proceeded to play me Pitt’s fight song, which makes Pitt sound like Penn State’s jilted, passive-aggressive, stalkerish ex.
After last night it should be Temple. Hey-O SEC!
Aggie War Hymn is the same way: lyrics are all about UT.
totally bullshit. Fuck University of Arizona.
Just because it needs to be said at any possible time.
Fuck Notre Dame.
I don’t care how shitty IU football is. I can’t stand how overrated Notre Dame is. You see it everywhere.
Notre Dame could have a win total greater than the combined remaning Indiana schools (IU, Purdue, Ball St. Fuck it throw ISU & USI in there? Does Butler have a football team? Doesn’t matter). and I still wouldn’t root for them.
I hate that Rudy is an otherwise enjoyable sports movie despite the school. i hate people quoting the movie as some sort of benefit for the school.
I can’t adequately express my disgust for that program. So I cut myself off before I get roll tided.
I go to UNLV. Nevada-Reno is so much better than us at football.
How in the world are we more popular?