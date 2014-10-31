Who Is This Man And Why Is He Creepily Videobombing Samantha Ponder?

Senior Editor
10.31.14 2 Comments

Ho-hum, another Florida State deficit, another Florida State come-from-behind victory. It’s getting kinda old. The Seminoles came roaring back with 35 second half points to defeat Louisville and remain undefeated. After the game, ESPN’s Samantha Ponder spoke with head coach Jimbo Fisher. That’s when this fine gentleman went to town.

And you wanna know what’s weird? According to Louisville blogger and radio host Mark Ennis, the man is a bowl representative.

So yeah, weird.

Around The Web

TAGSflorida stateLOUISVILLESamantha PonderVIDEOBOMBS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP