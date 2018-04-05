This Is Why Conor McGregor Attacked A Bus At The UFC 223 Presser

Getty

Conor McGregor regularly makes headlines for his over the top behavior, but he definitely crossed the line in Brooklyn when he and his entourage forced their way backstage during a UFC 223 media event and attacked a bus loaded with fighters headed back to their hotel. His gang threw chairs and metal barricades at the vehicle, smashing windows and injuring at least one fighter. Michael Chiesa suffered multiple cuts from broken glass and may be out of his fight on Saturday against former champ Anthony Pettis.

But the fallout goes much further than just that. Reports at this point are contradictory as to whether McGregor has a warrant out for his arrest or not, but he’s clearly going to be in some serious trouble with law enforcement over the incident. And then there’s UFC president Dana White, who called the incident the most despicable moment in the history of the sport. There’s a very real possibility that this ends McGregor’s relationship with the UFC for good.

So why did this happen? What caused McGregor to go crazy and attack that bus? All signs point to it being over an incident earlier this week on Tuesday when UFC 223 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov and his entourage cornered Conor’s friend and training partner Artem Lobov at the fighter hotel, slapping him multiple times. The confrontation was caught on camera and uploaded to the internet … take a look: