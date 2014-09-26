Why Did ESPN Drop The Hammer On Bill Simmons?

Unlike a majority of the internet, I thought ESPN’s suspension of Bill Simmons was warranted. Guy basically walked into ESPN HQ, pulled down his pants and took a steaming dump on the carpet. Then had the audacity to say: “Do something about it.” I don’t know about you but that’s a fire-able offense at most jobs in America. But Simmons got lucky in my opinion, he got three weeks unpaid. Sure, that looks harsh by ESPN standards but in the real world Simmons is standing in the unemployment line.
John Ourand of the Sports Business Daily offered a brief glimpse into the psyche of ESPN execs. Turns out, yeah, they were mad about Simmons threatening them.
But what really rankled the execs was the belief that Simmons dared his bosses to reprimand him and threatened to “go public” with any message that came from corporate. ESPN execs felt they had to take a stand on what they viewed as public insubordination by one of their most visible stars. It was that challenge, even more than Simmons’ comments about Goodell, that forced ESPN’s top execs to take action.
Like I said, the NFL stuff was ho-hum, maybe worthy of a stern talking to and a Twitter suspension. After all, ESPN personalities had been drilling Roger Goodell and the NFL for weeks (and deservedly so). But this was something else, this was something the four letter network deemed over-the-top.
Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead echoed much of the same sentiments:
But it was all undercut by the Simmons challenge. The old guard at ESPN, which has gone after Simmons for years (as documented here), made some points to the ESPN President that were irrefutable: This sets a horrible precedent. What happens if this sort of brazen challenge is issued by someone on First Take? Or PTI? We must do something.
But you can see why Skipper is so peeved he got a middle finger from Simmons on a podcast. ABC loved the synergy when we put his guy, Cousin Sal, on Sportscenter to make NFL picks and he’s gonna do me like this? is how someone close to Skipper described the situation.
I like Bill Simmons. I don’t necessarily like him on TV, but I enjoy his podcasts and still occasionally read his articles. The 30 for 30’s are genius, producing some of sports’ best documentaries. And Grantland is a huge success with some of the finest writers on the internet. He’s done good for himself, he’s done good for bloggers everywhere, he’s done good for the ESPN brand. But like the rest of us, he has his faults. Like a great fighter past his prime, he caught a hook right to the jaw and looks wobbly. He’s currently in a 3-week long standing eight count. I’m interested to see how he fights back…if he fights back at all.
Stephen A. Smith gets a slap on the wrist for basically saying women should be better about not being beat up and gets a slap on the wrist, and Billy Boy gets three weeks unpaid. Child please with this bullshit.
So you’re admitting ESPN basically works for the NFL? Because if they’re really about “journalistic integrity,” then they need to be calling out Goodell on his bullshit. That’s what journalists DO.
Lisa, no offense, but have you been paying attention to ESPN the last few weeks? Every personality has KILLED Goodell. Olbermann all but called Goodell Beelzebub on live TV This was about more than the NFL. This was about being a whiny little baby.
he’s a journalist in the same world that you’re not a journalist.
@Andy Isaac no person on this planet who has an ounce of intelligence or self respect, cares one bit about what Keith Olbermann thinks or says. Ask him why a former girlfriend filed a restraining order against him.
@OverLord Do you have a link to that restraining order article?
I agree that he shouldn’t have called out his employers the way he did but at the same time it’s pretty comical that he got a longer suspension than Ray Rice did
THAT is the kicker…
Initially. Ray Rice is now suspended indefinitely. That argument no longer holds up.
You can definitely compare it to the one week suspension that was given to Stephen A Smith for essentially saying that sometimes women make you hit them, though.
I’m actually avoiding ESPN for the next three weeks. It’s a small gesture, but I intend to stick to it. And I don’t even like Bill Simmons.
i absolutely loathe ESPN…especially since they decided to promote the words of Rashad McCants on that 330 pm show nobody was watching….if it wasn’t for PTI and Dan LeBatards father I probably wouldn’t watch at all. Also, why is ESPN on the NFL Jock? they broadcast one game a week?
That one game earns the network a shit-ton of ratings and ad dollars, not to mention the other NFL-related stuff on the network.
Simmons was one of the network’s stronger voices on the subject. Now he’s sitting on the sidelines. How is that good?
my problem about suspending him because of the challenge, he was challenging being suspended about bad talking Goodell, since ESPN didn’t think what he said about Goodell was grounds for suspension, then they are in agreement. It’s weird to say “we are suspending you because you stated that you would be angered by being suspended for this statement. We have no problem with your statement… but we don’t like that you feel very strongly about this statement, that we don’t have an issue with”
I think if all he’d said was “I may get suspended by ESPN for saying this, but Goodell is a liar”, he’d probably still be working. But he went much further, basically challenging his bosses to suspend him. They were left with no other option but to call his bluff. Now, Simmons had said something about naming names if he got suspended, so now that he got his wish, I’m waiting to hear him carry that out.
I don’t think he got suspended for the challenge. He got a week for every F-bomb he dropped. Even thought its a podcast, there are still standards ESPN upholds.
@Dutch19 – I disagree with you a bit. There’s been plenty of podcasts on Grantland where people are dropping f-bombs (hence the “mature audience” part).
They suspended him for insubordination, basically, no different than the military “pulling rank”.
I think it’s good because it allows them to have their cake and eat it, too. By making a big deal out of this, they’re basically making a story out of something most sports news consuming people would never heard of.
ESPN itself can’t make such scathing statements about Goodell themselves, but now that they’ve suspended Bill in such grand fashion, they basically are.
Is it confirmed that it’s unpaid? Just curious – I haven’t seen that.
Yes, confirmed.
I’ve been listening/reading Simmons for about 15 years.
If he went to another site (except for SI.com, that user interface is HORRID) I’d go there and never visit ESPN.com again.
I have a feeling a lot of people would do the same.
And there’s a chance that happens.
I think at this point it’s just a matter of getting Grantland staffers out of contracts and non competes, if they have them.
What are you reading and what part of the suspension do you not understand? He got suspended because he dared his employers to do so. They didn’t like it and suspended him for it. Who cares what he said about Goodell or the NFL.
yeah, I agree with that.
I think we can all agree this has been a GREAT season for the NFL’s public image. Yikes.
I can’t say that I agree with you that he caught a hook, is reeling, and all that jazz…He pretty much asked for this, and if anything this can only help him bring back some of the ‘magic’ that he has seemed to have lost over the past few years. Get him back to his sports guy level of fandom/fan respect/same level as us readers type stuff.
There are definitely people such as myself who have stopped religiously looking for his articles due to the changes that happened when he started grantland and what not. If anything this has piqued my interest in him again somewhat, and reminds me of the writer/blogger whose articles we all used to print out, and read on the can at work while we were getting paid to pinch a loaf.
Except he didn’t just take a shit in their office. He went on a totally correct and reasonable rant, and essentially dared ESPN to take a fucking stand. To take the right stand.
They didn’t.
Look, no one is squeaky clean here. ESPN is the devil for it’s endless bullshit relating to everything from how it covered a gay football player to their decades old shoddy reporting on NFL players acting like hideous tentacle demon rapists from a Hentai video.
But Simmons begged them to fuck him up and got off with a pretty light punishment considering other guys have been fired for less. Being right, and god is he right, does not excuse being a dick.
Furthermore, why is anyone, even his supporters, arguing that he shouldn’t be punished?, taking a principled stand comes with consequences. Good for him for taking a public stance, now here’s the suspension you literally asked them to drop on you.
Liking Simmons has nothing to do with it (and god do I hate him) because In an economy where I can still be replaced by a robot for not taking a wage cut, hearing a high paid tv personality on a national network taunt the bull makes this former out of work broadcast journalist roll his eyes. I have no sympathy for Simmons, I admire him a little now for having brass balls, but no sympathy.
Good for Bill Simmons, Shame on ESPN…but also fuck him, I’m glad he’s suspended. If that sounds like a contradiction, it is but it’s the only correct way to feel about this.
No, you and I don’t live in the same world as Bill Simmons. He cashes a $100k check a week.
As far as punishment based on history, um, do you know how many times Simmons has been in trouble with ESPN for stepping out of line? Go read the attached links, go ready how ESPN is sick of him.
This story basically lost me after the first two sentences. That’s it turn the lights out, bring out the tarp and cover the field. Let’s get out the bulldozers and turn this place into a parking lot.
Simmons is a tool, never thought he was that great a writer and on TV he’s terrible. Combine a whiny nasally voice with his tool bag approach, it’s enough to make me change the channel.
So for years ESPN and fans glorify thugs and criminals, but now you’ve seen first hand evidence what actually happens off the field, and suddenly you’re upset? People were all but happen to ignore Ray Lewis aiding and abetting a couple fiends who had just murder someone. No one looked twice when Kobe Bryant raped a woman. And the media was all too happy to hand a Heisman Award out to a rapist. I guess this whole revelation might have happened sooner if there were just security cameras on hand to catch it, so that you could all be mortified.
BTW, this story was swept under the rug because the media was too busy sensationalizing a private conversation of a (former) NBA owner. So yeah, go make love to yourself. Everyone here is just as guilty as Goddell
Respectfully Andy, from the content of Simmons “rant” he was clearly implying that he had already been threatened by ESPN management not to talk about Goodell anymore. His dare to management seemed borne out of frustration at them trying to silence him in advance. I don’t find the claim that he was suspended for calling them out credible given the recent suspension of Max Kellerman for simply talking about domestic violence in his past after management issued an edict against it.
They had to put him in his place. He went overboard with the threats. He could leave but those pastures aren’t green for everybody who left (see: Olbermann and Beadle). Besides if he leaves ESPN I have the sinking feeling he will go to NBATV and try bring Jalen with him. That would be a nightmare.
He should have just made repeated statements over the years that battered women have culpability in their attacks because they provoked the men hitting them. 1/3rd the punishment and no public scolding.