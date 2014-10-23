Why Did Homeland Security Confiscate These Kansas City Royals Panties?

Hey ladies in Kansas City, do you own a pair of these panties? Well first of all, good for you. Second of all, you own “contraband” and Homeland Security’s coming for you. No seriously, they are. The Royals boyshorts were created by a Kansas City company called Birdies Panties. The owner, Peregrine Honig, wanted to do something fun for her hometown team.
Enter the United States federal government.
“They came in and there were two guys” Honig said. “I asked one of them what size he needed and he showed me a badge and took me outside. They told me they were from Homeland Security and we were violating copyright laws.”
She thought that since the underwear featured her hand-drawn design that she was safe. But the officers explained that by connecting the “K” and the “C,” she infringed on major league baseball copyright. (The officials involved could not be immediately reached for comment.)
Ew, everything about this is gross. Just gross. Except for the panties of course. Those are kinda cool. But bullying some little shop owner for something she designed herself? MLB’s the worst man. The absolute worst.
Like everyone else, I’ll stop watching the World Series in protest.
Question, what the fuck does copyright infringement have to do with Homeland Security? Unless she’s an ISIS mole wouldn’t that fall under a different agency?
Unfortunately, yes, that falls under the purview of Homeland Security. Yes, this is monumentally stupid.
This was also my question. This probably also explains why “24” had to skip days between seasons.
What a titillating, yet depressing reminder that government only exists to protect corporate profit. Happy fascism, everybody!
But bullying some little shop owner for something she designed herself?
She slightly changed the hue of the color, then took the logo of the team and put it on panties. This isn’t some corporation claiming to own the letters K & C, that is clearly their logo. All they are saying is don’t rip off our logo and try to profit from it.
On a side note; dafuq is Homeland Security doing protecting trademarks? Is it through the retarded logic of counterfeiting can sometimes be shown as a way that some terrorists have money funneled to them so therefore ALL COUNTERFEIT ITEMS ARE SUPPORTING TERRORISM?
Sounds like a government pantie raid.