Why Did Homeland Security Confiscate These Kansas City Royals Panties?

Hey ladies in Kansas City, do you own a pair of these panties? Well first of all, good for you. Second of all, you own “contraband” and Homeland Security’s coming for you. No seriously, they are. The Royals boyshorts were created by a Kansas City company called Birdies Panties. The owner, Peregrine Honig, wanted to do something fun for her hometown team.

Enter the United States federal government.

“They came in and there were two guys” Honig said. “I asked one of them what size he needed and he showed me a badge and took me outside. They told me they were from Homeland Security and we were violating copyright laws.” She thought that since the underwear featured her hand-drawn design that she was safe. But the officers explained that by connecting the “K” and the “C,” she infringed on major league baseball copyright. (The officials involved could not be immediately reached for comment.)

Ew, everything about this is gross. Just gross. Except for the panties of course. Those are kinda cool. But bullying some little shop owner for something she designed herself? MLB’s the worst man. The absolute worst.

Like everyone else, I’ll stop watching the World Series in protest.

[The Big Lead]

