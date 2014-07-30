Why Was The Incredible Hulk At The Cubs Game Last Night?

I think it’s awfully unprofessional of The Hulk to skip out on saving the world to catch foul balls at a Cubs game.
Like, aren’t the Avengers waiting for him or something? Isn’t he late to some intergalactic war staged in NYC? The nerve of that guy.
And then look at him, hitting on hot chicks and stuff. Bro, this isn’t Hulk-Harmony.com. You’re a goddamn superhero, act like it.
Soooo…where are the hot chicks you speak of?
I’m from Detroit, my standards are lower. GOD!
I bet this guy takes giant dumps.
Considering he ate Steve Bartman, I’m inclined to agree.
The rest of the Avengers are probably down the road at the White Sox game. Jerks.
Jesus. The Mountain That Catches Foul Balls
haha.. the woman sitting on the right of him is his wife lol.