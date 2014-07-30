Why Was The Incredible Hulk At The Cubs Game Last Night?

07.30.14

I think it’s awfully unprofessional of The Hulk to skip out on saving the world to catch foul balls at a Cubs game.

Like, aren’t the Avengers waiting for him or something? Isn’t he late to some intergalactic war staged in NYC? The nerve of that guy.

Hulk

And then look at him, hitting on hot chicks and stuff. Bro, this isn’t Hulk-Harmony.com. You’re a goddamn superhero, act like it.

Hulk-is-a-sex-machine

[WGN]

