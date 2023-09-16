Saturday is a special day in the world of college football. ESPN’s long-running pregame show, College GameDay, is in Boulder for the matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams, and at the end of this edition of the program, GameDay institution Lee Corso will throw on headgear and make a pick, a tradition that has gone on since 1996.

This will mark the 400th time that the 88-year-old football coach-turned-broadcaster will end the show with a headgear pick, and to celebrate the occasion, the fine folks at GameDay decided to call up a friend and have him do something special. In a pre-recorded video, USC fan and former GameDay guest picker Will Ferrell congratulated Corso on the milestone before busting out some headgear of his own: the helmet that Ricky Bobby wore in the movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

Ricky Bobby is excited for Coach Corso's 400th pick 😅 pic.twitter.com/vridri8QGZ — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

It’s both very cool that Ferrell was part of this celebration of Corso and unsurprising that he decided to have some fun with the assignment. We’ll have to wait and see if they have him do another one of these with a different bit of headgear, like that little hat that Buddy the Elf wore in Elf or the hat that he wore during the Gator scene in The Other Guys.