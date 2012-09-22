With Leather Live Discussion: UFC 152

Well, it feels like it’s been a while since we last met, but here we are, on the verge of watching Jon Jones prove that he’s not the coward that so many people called him after UFC 151 was canceled. A massive black eye for this popular promotion, UFC 151 was supposed to give us Jones against Dan Henderson, but the latter was injured. Chael Sonnen, though, stepped up and offered to fight Jones, which would have been totally welcomed by fans. Would it have been a better fight? Who knows, but at least it would have been something.
Instead, Jones refused to fight a replacement, and without a decent fight to carry the card – despite all of us screaming for Rhonda Rousey – Dana White announced that the event was canceled. Oh, and he’s still not very happy about that. Said White yesterday of Jones:
“I think he takes this thing, or is acting like he’s taking it, lightly, which he shouldn’t be,” White continued. “The fact that the fight was canceled isn’t a joke. It’s not funny and a lot of people were affected by it. There was a lot of collateral damage that happened with the cancelling of the show. We’ll see how this goes.” (Via)
So at UFC 152 Jones owes us. He owes us proof that he’s a badass and that he only deserves to fight the best. He owes us a successful and powerful light heavyweight title defense, but I’m sure plenty of us would like to see him lose to Vitor Belfort tonight.
In other action, Demetrious Johnson will fight Joseph Benavidez for the first ever flyweight championship, and Michael Bisping will face off against Brian Stann (full list after the jump).
Join us tonight at 7 PM ET to talk up the preliminary fights on FX (8 PM ET), and at 10 PM ET for the pay-per-view event.
Jon Jones vs. Vitor Belfort (Light Heavyweight Title)
Joseph Benavidez vs. Demetrious Johnson (Flyweight Title)
Michael Bisping vs. Brian Stann
Matt Hamill vs. Roger Hollett
Cub Swanson vs. Charles Oliveira
Igor Pokrajac vs. Vinny Magalhaes
TJ Grant vs. Evan Dunham
Sean Pierson vs. Lance Benoist
Jimy Hettes vs. Marcus Brimage
Seth Baczynski vs. Simeon Thoresen
Mitch Gagnon vs. Walel Watson
Kyle Noke vs. Charlie Brenneman
Is there, like, a UFC bracelet we could use for mighty mouse’s belt?
or i guess one of those power balance bracelets would work
just use the plastic child’s replica belt
Decent card. Vinny’s armbar was the highlight everything else was alright, Bisping winning is just awful. Won money on Swanson and got a badge to remind me of it. Night folks.
let’s do it all again next week! ufc on fuel AND strikeforce on the same night!
which bushwhacker is this guy again?
Brenneman takes five punches unanswered, goes limp. Then wakes up and tries to single leg the ref. Clearly the actions of a clear mind.
The right-hand at thin air was not a good sign.
aw, chuck’s gotta die again?
JONES!
REMEMBER – IF YOU HAVE A DREAM IN YOUR LIFE, GO AHEAD, ANYTHING IS PASTA BOWL!
They need to decide whether those kicks to the knee are fucking legal or not. They just seem mean. Especially with a 10 inch reach advantage.
Make everything legal!
Fight of the night – not Jon Jones
Submission of the night – not Jon Jones
hey, look who’s wrong!
just assuming what dana will pick tonight
enemy of the night – my favorite crustacean mafioso
Dana refuses to put the belt on Jones.
Some “belt winner” put the belt on him.
POW POW POW! WOOOOSHHHH!. Sound effects aren’t authorised or by anyway associated with uproxx.com
Making four rounds is victory enough, Vitor. Finish that armbar next time
JON BONES JONES, THE BLACK JESUS RESURRECTS AND CONQUERS ONCE AGAIN!
where is dan henderson to wake me from this nightmare?
blarg :(
Vitor applying the Demian Maia strategy.
Belfort is definitely not going down as easily as most people said he would.
And literally ten seconds later it’s over….
No one would have called Belfort putting Jones in an armbar in the first round. He had it for a good 10-15 seconds too.
Although Belfort has way more hit points than I thought he would.
Less Belfort not going down and more Jones being cautious.
yeah, i didn’t expect belfort would fuck up jones’ arm in the first.
vitor, don’t pull guard, jiu jitus does not actually work.
It doesn’t work when you have someone trying to use it that doesn’t know how to use it properly.
yay it continues
This is over.
those fucking elbows have razors inside
like lex luger’s metal forearm
Anyone else tense their arm while that was happening?
HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLY SHIT, that was awesome.
That was so close….
damn
I forgot to get my haircut today. That’s really bothering me.
Vitor’s first fight was UFC TWELVE. we’re on 152.
To be fair, he was twelve at the time.
16 fucking years of this shit. jones is going to kill his grandpa, basically.
IS JONES ACTUALLY DHALSIM???
he might be.
JOHN HARBAUGH, GREG JACKSON, BILL BELICHICK
The Jones kids are with some frightening coaches.
“I saw Jones and his family by the pool today, as I was beating off behind the towel stand.”
Vitor, please do not lose to this African-Amish-American man.
Is that the Wailers? It’s hard to hear.
Laser guided to the back of a dude’s head, Goldie.
I wonder if Rogan has a corner man who gives him new shirts and towels the sweat off his face between segments.
yeah, when goldberg runs off to piss
Remember the time Vitor vagina’ed Marvin Eastman’s head?
alternate view!
back in a minute, gotta barf
I can’t stop staring at that.
Damn, keep it up haha!
(that’s not marvin’s eyebrow, by the way)
I can’t but help think people are talking up the closeness of this fight like people talk up Romney’s chances in November.
worse. way worse. vitor has a puncher’s chance, but he’s still got to get in on like a foot of reach to put his crazy fast hands to jones’ beardy chin.
Blackzilian, is that a thing?
That’s because Matt Mitrione is a honky.
WHAT? YOU FREAKED OUT WHEN I SAID “QUADROON.”
i think it’s technically the jaco impact center or something, but BLACKZILIANS sounds so much cooler, especially when you draw it on your trapper keeper.
Too bad the Blackzilians always lose :(
Is Kevin James wearing a fat suit or did he just gain his weight back triple after he made this movie?
it’s actually roy nelson wearing a kevin james mask
UGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGH.
BLAAAAAAART
Does the last match go the distance? If not, what round does it end?
I’m going with round 2.
it won’t. vitor has like 1.5 rounds of gas, so he’ll either magically win in the first or get killed at bones’ leisure.
That belt just doubled his weight.
Switched over to SNL, so Mumford & Sons is heavy hillybilly rock?
ATTA BOY, MIGHTY MOUSE!
His face is perfect???
He’s too pretty!
Needed more blood and haymakers.
The Mouse is the Flyweight champ
Technique?! Pfffft I WANT BLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD! And a lil ground game.
These rude Canadians and their booing. Typical.