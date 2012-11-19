With Leather's Watch This: A Monday Night Football Defensive Battle For The Ages

We’re going to get into this more in-depth tomorrow in the With Leather Fantasy Football Support Group, but it’s just remarkable to me how many high profile players were injured in the past two weeks. Tonight’s a perfect example, too, as both the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers will face off on Monday Night Football without their starting quarterbacks. Obviously, that’s bad news for the Bears, as Jay Cutler had been just Dilferesque enough to support the Bears’ amazing defense.

But it might be good news for the 49ers. Nothing against the equally Dilferian Alex Smith, but I’m sure there are some fist-pumping San Fran fans out there. You don’t have to celebrate your QB’s injury, but it’s okay if you say something like, “Hey, at least we’re not stuck with Jason Campbell.”

Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers – 8:30 PM ET on ESPN

Speaking of replacements, Jon Gruden can’t return to coaching fast enough. I’m not much of a Trent Dilfer fan either – he’s reportedly replacing Gruden whenever he agrees to terms with a team – but I just loathe Gruden’s wannabe folksy know-it-all routine. Of course I love what our good friend Bobby Big Wheel has done with it over at KSK, but eventually my eyes are just going to roll all the way back into my head from Gruden’s asinine commentary. I will, however, miss the way that Mike Tirico looks at him as if to say, “Dude, are you f*cking done yet?”

WWE Raw – 8 PM ET on USA

How was the PPV? Did you guys enjoy it? I tried to follow along with the live discussion, but you wrestling fans talk too fast.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks – 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV

If I have trouble sleeping tonight, I’m going to put on this game.

NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at UCLA – 8 PM ET on ESPN 2

I may eventually hire someone to remind me that college basketball has started each year. I wouldn’t even know if it weren’t for my random friends texting to ask if I’m going to the UCF game. “Dude, they play on Saturdays,” I say to stunned disbelief. Also, my UCF friends look like this:

No clue what her name is. One of life’s great mysteries.