With Leather’s Watch This: Get Some Rest, The NCAA Tournament Is On The Horizon

So what’s on TV tonight for the sports fan? Who the hell knows? Who even cares? A lot of people have a long day of pretending like they give a crap about the NCAA Tournament and, more specifically, a bunch of teams featuring players they’ve never heard of, because there’s most likely gambling involved. So let’s be realistic about what’s going to happen tonight with a little GIF storytelling about how the average Joe’s evening will play out.

And then you can tell me how how accurate this is.

“Hi honey, I’m home!”

“Boy what a rough day at work. I can’t wait to kick back and relax a little and maybe enjoy a nice, cold beer.”

“Say, honey, would you mind putting on that song I love? You know, the one that cheers me up.”

“Ah yes, that’s my favorite song in the world.”

“But wait a second, I feel like I’m forgetting something… oh my… oh my God, MY BRACKETS!!!”

“Oh no, I’m so unprepared, quick – I need to get online and find an NCAA pool to join!”

“All right! Jizzy Pete and the ol’ Sig Ep gang still have a pool going. I’ll join that and joke with my bros about the old da – crap, Jizzy Pete doesn’t have PayPal and the money’s due by tomorrow!”

“No Natalie Portman, don’t kill yourself! I’ll just run over to his place and give him cash.”

“Hey Jizzy Pete, here’s my entry money for the NCAA pool, bro! Thanks for letting me join and good luck with that paternity case!”

“Well, that was a close one. Now I just have to pick my teams. But… I haven’t watched any games this year!”

“I’ll have to ask my smart sports friend for advice. Hey Scott Van Pelt, which teams are the best this year?”

“Awesome, thanks! Now let’s fill out that bracket…”

“Now I can finally kick back and wait for the games to begin. Enjoy the first round games tomorrow, everybody!”