With Leather's Watch This: So Much NBA

Lost in all of today’s hubbub about the Heat looking like they’re already prepared for the NBA Finals, the Lakers looking like they’re already approaching a Kobe Bryant mopefest and Kevin Garnett needing a big hug was the fact that as of yesterday, we can no longer make jokes about LeBron James not having a ring. Indeed, the fun is officially over. As you can see above, the self-proclaimed King has his new ring and some sweet championship slippers, too.

Of course, we can still make jokes that he still has to win “not 1, not 2…” but it’s all lost the fun, especially now that he made that commercial with all of those kids that aired every 9 seconds during last night’s game. We get it, LeBron. You’re a champion now, and we should all completely love you. And as long as Garnett keeps playing the a-hole villain, it just might happen.

Anywho, on to tonight’s games…

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Hornets – 8 PM ET on NBA TV

I’m confused, I thought when Tom “Don’t Call Me Cedric” Benson bought New Orleans’ other pro sports team that he was going to change the name and the logo and give the franchise a brand new identity that was a little more fitting for the region. Where is that? I want that now. I love New Orleans and was really looking forward to Channing Tatum showing up courtside at tonight’s game wearing some hot new swag. :(

Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers – 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV

I don’t know why people are jumping all over the Lakers today about losing to the Mavericks last night. I mean, I know it’s fun to make fun of the team that’s a billion dollars over the luxury tax threshold for losing, but it won’t last. Once Dwight Howard is 100%, this team will be very dangerous. Mainly because his free throws will be flying into the crowd, rendering fans unconscious. Ha, I’m the worst. Thanks, folks. I’ll be here all night, tip your waitresses.

The rest of these are on in regional markets, because none of us wants to watch this crap. Just kidding, I’d watch it all.

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers – 7 PM ET (Wow, getting that Andre Iguodala comes home game right out of the way, I see.)

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors – 7 PM ET

Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons – 7:30 PM ET

Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls – 8 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz – 9 PM ET

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns – 10 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies at L.A. Clippers – 10:30 PM ET