With Leather's Watch This: The BCS National Championship Game, Unless You Hate America

Aw, remember the crying Alabama fan and his high maintenance hotty? I sure do miss them. I know that wasn’t from the National Championship game, but I hope she’s at the game tonight, just not with him. In fact, if she has two tickets and needs someone to sit with, I’d like to suggest that she team up with this Notre Dame fan:

Can we make that happen, Blog Gods? Maybe they get a little tipsy after and decide, for one night, to host a webcam show? Is that a possibility? We can dream, fellas. We can dream.

BCS National Championship Game: No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide – 8:30 PM ET on ESPN

I saw some random sports writer doofus Tweet earlier that Notre Dame was going to win and pull off the huge upset and I was like, “But the Irish are No. 1. How is that a huge upset?” Now, because I don’t gamble, I was not aware that the line was -9.5 for the Crimson Tide, which is just disrespectful to Notre Dame. I really can’t believe it.

That said, my gut’s telling me Alabama by 20.

WWE Raw – 8 PM ET on USA

Why was Dolph Ziggler being so mean to the Rock and John Cena on Twitter today? Makes him look like a real jerk. He should show some respect for his peers.

Classic College Football: 1973 Alabama vs. Notre Dame – 6 PM ET on ESPN Classic

I think it would be funny to ask the bartender to put this game on and then make comments like, “What, don’t you guys get HD here?” People would totally laugh at that joke over and over.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls – 8 PM ET on WGN

Nobody’s going to watch this game.

NCAA Basketball: Notre Dame at Cincinnati – 6:30 PM ET on ESPN2

My current favorite player in the country is Cincinnati’s Cashmere Wright. It has nothing to do with him being any good. Honestly, I’ve only watched Cinnci once this season so far and I can’t remember if he’s good or not. Most importantly, I just hope that when he walks up to a girl at a bar, he asks, “Hey girl, would you like to feel Cashmere?” And she replies, “So soft.” Clearly, I have no life of my own.

That said, here’s Sabine Jemeljanova, who seems nice.