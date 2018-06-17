Getty Image

With the United States not in the World Cup, many brands and some former American soccer players pointed to Mexico as the team to root for in Russia this month. It’s not an easy ask for a lot of people who have grown up with the rivalry between the States and El Tri.

Still, if you were rooting for Mexico you had a very good Sunday despite their inclusion in the dreaded Group of Death. Mexico’s World Cup started against defending champion Germany on Sunday, but the result was better than even the most optimistic Mexico fan could have imagined.

Chucky Lozano’s goal proved to be the difference in the match, and the 1-0 win over Germany is a huge boon for a team hoping to escape the group phase. And that goal proved to be, well, a seismic event. Check out the reaction from a watch party in Mexico City when he scored the goal at about 11:32 local time in Mexico City.