Mexico’s World Cup Upset Over Germany Caused A Small Earthquake In Mexico City

06.17.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

With the United States not in the World Cup, many brands and some former American soccer players pointed to Mexico as the team to root for in Russia this month. It’s not an easy ask for a lot of people who have grown up with the rivalry between the States and El Tri.

Still, if you were rooting for Mexico you had a very good Sunday despite their inclusion in the dreaded Group of Death. Mexico’s World Cup started against defending champion Germany on Sunday, but the result was better than even the most optimistic Mexico fan could have imagined.

Chucky Lozano’s goal proved to be the difference in the match, and the 1-0 win over Germany is a huge boon for a team hoping to escape the group phase. And that goal proved to be, well, a seismic event. Check out the reaction from a watch party in Mexico City when he scored the goal at about 11:32 local time in Mexico City.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 World CupGERMANYMexicoMEXICO CITY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 2 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP