WWE Is Shaking Up Its Announce Team On Smackdown, Raw, And NXT

WWE is mixing up its announce teams across all three of its major shows beginning on October 7 with Smackdown, according to Variety.

About a year after joining the company, Jimmy Smith has wrapped up his time with WWE, as the new commentary team at Monday Night Raw will feature Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Byron Saxton will step out from behind the announce desk and back to conducting onscreen interviews alongside the returning Cathy Kelley.

On Smackdown, Michael Cole will be joined by Wade Barrett, with WWE acknowledging that Pat McAfee will return to the promotion following his commitments to ESPN’s College GameDay. Both McAfee and Triple H announced previously that due to his role with ESPN, he would have to put his WWE career on pause. The pair made it a point to say that this is not a permanent end to his time with the promotion, and WWE is following up on that with clear plans for his return in the future. Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant will serve as onscreen interviewers for the blue brand.

Booker T will head back behind the announce desk as well, joining Vic Joseph as the commentary team over at NXT.

The report also acknowledges Cole and Graves will join forces for WWE’s major live events, presumably setting the stage for the duo to call this weekend’s Extreme Rules show.

