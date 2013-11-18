WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/18/13: Raw Goes Country (Not Southern, “Country”)

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Goes Country Open Discussion Thread (how many words can we possibly add?):

Tonight, Raw goes “country” in Nashville, Tenn. What will unfold on the final Raw before the 27th Annual Survivor Series? What is known for sure is that Florida Georgia Line will be in the house. The country music duo, who are nominated for four 2013 American Music Awards, tweeted that they will star on the special Music City edition of WWE’s flagship show. Plus, with The Authority returning from vacation, here are five other things to look for tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. My only good Florida Georgia Line wrestling joke: “Baby you’re a song, you make me wanna roll my windows down and Chris Cruise!”

Spoiler alert: Not that good.

2. If Raw Goes Country and doesn’t feature a returning-for-good Mickie James, a returning-to-kabong-somebody-randomly Jeff Jarrett, Road Dogg dressed as The Roadie or Curtis Axel paying homage to the West Texas Rednecks, they are missing a series of grand opportunities. Chances that Raw going country means Santino’s cobra will wear a cowboy hat are currently at 100%.

3. Another option: TOBY KEITH and his DEADLY VERTICAL SUPLEX:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

4. Survivor Series is on Sunday and we’ve only got three announced matches. Expect that to change tonight with the announcement of The Miz vs. Kofi Kingston in a match for “whichever title one of them has” pre-show match, despite neither of them having a title.

5. Don’t forget to tweet me your Curtis Axel hand turkeys for inclusion in tomorrow’s Curtis Axel Art Project! Make sure you include the hashtag #CurtisAxelArtProject so I can make sure I see it.

Additionally, reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s Raw Goes Country open discussion thread and I’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst report.

Enjoy the show, y’all.