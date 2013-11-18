WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/18/13: Raw Goes Country (Not Southern, “Country”)

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Goes Country Open Discussion Thread (how many words can we possibly add?):
Tonight, Raw goes “country” in Nashville, Tenn. What will unfold on the final Raw before the 27th Annual Survivor Series?
What is known for sure is that Florida Georgia Line will be in the house. The country music duo, who are nominated for four 2013 American Music Awards, tweeted that they will star on the special Music City edition of WWE’s flagship show.
Plus, with The Authority returning from vacation, here are five other things to look for tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. My only good Florida Georgia Line wrestling joke: “Baby you’re a song, you make me wanna roll my windows down and Chris Cruise!”
Spoiler alert: Not that good.
2. If Raw Goes Country and doesn’t feature a returning-for-good Mickie James, a returning-to-kabong-somebody-randomly Jeff Jarrett, Road Dogg dressed as The Roadie or Curtis Axel paying homage to the West Texas Rednecks, they are missing a series of grand opportunities. Chances that Raw going country means Santino’s cobra will wear a cowboy hat are currently at 100%.
3. Another option: TOBY KEITH and his DEADLY VERTICAL SUPLEX:
4. Survivor Series is on Sunday and we’ve only got three announced matches. Expect that to change tonight with the announcement of The Miz vs. Kofi Kingston in a match for “whichever title one of them has” pre-show match, despite neither of them having a title.
5. Don’t forget to tweet me your Curtis Axel hand turkeys for inclusion in tomorrow’s Curtis Axel Art Project! Make sure you include the hashtag #CurtisAxelArtProject so I can make sure I see it.
Additionally, reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s Raw Goes Country open discussion thread and I’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst report.
Enjoy the show, y’all.
I’m just glad I have band practice on Mondays so I get to watch Raw on DVR. I didn’t have to sit through that goofy ass musical chairs bullshit or whatever shitty band that was that were playing country music but had horrible, fake mohawks and eyeliner….
Miz vs. Kofi has been announced for the Pre-Show. Do we need any more evidence that Brandon is phantom booking the WWE? Does Triple H have a Palantir that Brandon speaks to him through?
The Honky Tonk Man “look at the size of the hole in that guitar!” overhead club > the Jeff Jarrett swat
#ThrowbackRacistMiz
Looking forward to Raw goes Paisa next time they’re in Mexico. Can’t wait to see all Divas swing blindfolded at an El Torito piñata. Should get the WWE Universe hyped for when Raw goes ‘Eh’ in Canada.
WWE missed a serious opportunity to have “cockney chimney sweep musical numbers Raw” last week.
Cam Newton is fucking money!
HEY OH
how does he fuck the money?
Has anyone else pointed out that the Punk/Bryan team is basically just the Jericho/Benoit team from around 2001? Not complaining, I like both teams.
no complaints if it comes down to Punk/Bryan vs Cena/Orton
Only thing I didn’t like about the ending: That there were only 7 faces who cleared out 8 heels. What happened to The Damned Numbers Game?
What bothered me is that Harper, Rowan, and Cesaro (if not others too) could legitimately throw Rey into the fucking tenth row; but they have to look like absolute chumps against him because… I don’t know why.
That said, keep the tag-finishers coming, Meta Powers/Yes’d In The World, for they are awesome.
The next match idea WWE shall not do, but are incredibly capable of doing: a multi-tag TLC match at TLC.
JEEEEEEEEZ I’d pay the PPV price once for each team.
CMBryan, Shield, Wyatts, Rhodes Boys, Usos, and Real Americans would bring the house down.
Big E is a microcosm of every Raw lately: Awesome big ending, a heavy dose of some huge boobs, and a meaningless title.
I always get a weird rapey vibe from all the touchyness from Bray.
Meme To WWE: If you want me to buy Survivor Series, make it 8-on-8, give them an hour, and make it a War Games. I’ll pay twice.
“Who do you think you’re talking to?”
“MYSELF!”
Honorable mention, “…dissensitized.”
This’ll be a long Walmart commercial.
Did we see Renee Young tonight? If we did, I missed it.
WWE really has the endings for Raw down pat. Now time to fix the other 99% of the show.
So basically, Raw is The Usual Suspects.
For someone that isn’t the face of WWE, Daniel Bryan sure seems to main event an awful lot.
It makes me happy that Punk and Goldy act so awesome with each other, Punk looks like he is really happy about it.
All I’ll say about the end is is, the 10-year-old wrestling fan in me came out.
I don’t get it. That ended like a Saturday morning show. I mean, again–everybody involved is awesome, but…I just don’t get it.
“I mean, that match was pretty great. But not as great as Randy Orton vs. Big Show will be.” -2004
Oh my lord. What are 3MB gonna dress up as for strahan raw
Terry, Howie and Jimmy
Kelly Ripa’s children.
Vince suggested black face but pulled aside by HHH
The Patriots.
Jared from Subway
Dentists.
Solid Knee GTS-Rank is my new favorite chain finisher.
Mysterio is fun and I’m glad he’s back, I guess, but he’s totally getting injured again on Sunday, isn’t he?
Ugh. I hate you Rey Mysterio!
Maybe D-Bry can kick Strahan so hard, the gap in his teeth closes.
Such a strange build for the WWE title match seeing as how we didn’t see those two for what, the last hour?
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU” – CM Punk, accidentally, for some reason
For the sake of alliteration I expect jbl to call them the bearded best burrito
I would’ve preferred El Torito.
Rey Mysterio is out for 6 months due to a vicious botched hug from CM Punk.
Are we just glossing over punk and mysterio’s whole history for this alliance to work?
Ask Stephanie and Randy Orton.
It was supposed to be Sin Cara, but he got caught up in the curtain.
I heard he hurt his neck putting on his mask.
That was the balls.
guys, [img.pandawhale.com]
I hope Rey Mysterio yells, “wheeeeeeeee!!!!” when he goes on the Giant Swing.
+1 Shorty
And now Rey kicks Punk in the head for ruining his daughter’s birthday?
+Continuity
Was anyone else hoping for Bryan to knee Rollins out of the Heart Attack?
Fingers were crossed, but I’ll take it anyway.
or Hart Attack even
I can see that happening on Sunday
“Oh hey guys, we blacked out for like two minutes outside. What happened?”
Luke Harper can sell anything. That was sweet.
Oh my god, it’s the man with the weakest looking finisher in WWE: Rey Mysterio!
Meta Powers are fucking dope man. Their ensuing feud will be amazing.
Oh so Rey and Punk are cool now?
I thought that was Shemus’ music.
A fun flurry, but there were literally 5 people on the time that lost who weren’t title holders. Did Dean really have to eat the pinfall?
*team
WHY ARE YOU HERE MYSTERIO YOU HAVE NO KNEES.
THIS IS WHY YOU CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS, WWE
REY-REY
hey! the los matadors bull is here
Fuck you Rey