WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/26/12: Raw Is New Character Exposition

Tonight, on the WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

The WWE Universe is buzzing about the recent brutal assaults by the WWE NXT trio of Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. But just as the group’s actions have caused an air of uncertainty in WWE, CM Punk continues to close in on Randy “Macho Man” Savage’s 371-day reign as WWE Champion. With the final month of 2012 looming, here are five reasons Raw is must-see this Monday at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

1. WWE.com is advertising an “exclusive interview with Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns,” and all I can think of is, “whew, thank goodness Jeremy Borash didn’t beat them to it!” Hopefully this interview will be Dean Ambrose insulting Mick Foley for ruining wrestling, in a promo style aping nobody more than ECW-era Mick Foley. Also, I am hopeful that Seth Rollins never talks, and is content to just Small Package Driver folks for his paycheck*.

*I like these guys, I’m just making jokes. Please do not get horrifyingly upset.

2. John Cena was so mad about how he ran into a locker room and attacked Dolph Ziggler that he attacked Dolph again on Smackdown, jumping him on the ramp and putting him in the STF until security dragged him away. Tonight on Raw, Ziggler will look to one-up Cena by being brutally attacked by him at random throughout the entire show.

4. Vickie Guerrero will somehow have MORE evidence in the AJ Scandal! This week she’ll have the maker of John Cena’s car in the ring to explain how “cars are for driving, not for kissing in!”

5. WWE will decide that Cody Rhodes is too injured to worry about and pair up Damien Sandow with someone else. His new partner: Kofi Kingston. Their tag team name: JUMPSTART.

As always, my 10 favorite comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of WWE Raw column. To nominate a comment for top 10 status, please reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody. Tell a friend about these open discussion threads!