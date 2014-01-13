WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/13/14

This week on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Even with the entire planet still buzzing over the groundbreaking announcement of WWE Network, Batista's return looming large and Royal Rumble fast approaching, here are five items that make tonight's Raw must-watch programming at 8/7 CT on USA Network.

Our five-point preview:

1. Most important wrestling news of the week: there is an EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT coffee mug. I love it, but I also kinda wish it said WAKE UP DRINK COFFEE REPEAT REPEAT.

2. Daniel Bryan teams up with Bray Wyatt to take on The Usos tonight, and man, if Bryan and Bray start arguing and one of the Usos rolls them up, does this qualify as ruining the Bryan angle AND the Wyatts? If you don’t like a guy being on your team don’t spend several months trying to get him on your team, guys.

3. Big Show continues his feud with Brock Lesnar. Am I wrong in thinking that they’re only feuding so Brock and F’5 Show, and the announcers can pretend like we’ve never seen it before? “NO, NO HE CAN’T DO THIS, HE CAN’T LIFT THE 500 POUND BIG SHOW, WHAT’S HE THINKING … OH MYYYY” and so on.

4. How do you get people interested in Batista’s return? Why, having Alberto Del Rio put the armbar on midcarders and not let it go after the bell! Look for this to happen 4-6 times between now and the Royal Rumble.

5. I wish they’d do a New School Raw sometime. Just a Raw episode with Sami Zayn and Adrian Neville and Paige on it, with guys like John Cena just standing in the background going YOU CAN’T SEE ME over and over while people walk by.



Enjoy the show, everybody.