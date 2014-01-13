WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/13/14

This week on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Even with the entire planet still buzzing over the groundbreaking announcement of WWE Network, Batista’s return looming large and Royal Rumble fast approaching, here are five items that make tonight’s Raw must-watch programming at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Most important wrestling news of the week: there is an EAT SLEEP CONQUER REPEAT coffee mug. I love it, but I also kinda wish it said WAKE UP DRINK COFFEE REPEAT REPEAT.
2. Daniel Bryan teams up with Bray Wyatt to take on The Usos tonight, and man, if Bryan and Bray start arguing and one of the Usos rolls them up, does this qualify as ruining the Bryan angle AND the Wyatts? If you don’t like a guy being on your team don’t spend several months trying to get him on your team, guys.
3. Big Show continues his feud with Brock Lesnar. Am I wrong in thinking that they’re only feuding so Brock and F’5 Show, and the announcers can pretend like we’ve never seen it before? “NO, NO HE CAN’T DO THIS, HE CAN’T LIFT THE 500 POUND BIG SHOW, WHAT’S HE THINKING … OH MYYYY” and so on.
4. How do you get people interested in Batista’s return? Why, having Alberto Del Rio put the armbar on midcarders and not let it go after the bell! Look for this to happen 4-6 times between now and the Royal Rumble.
5. I wish they’d do a New School Raw sometime. Just a Raw episode with Sami Zayn and Adrian Neville and Paige on it, with guys like John Cena just standing in the background going YOU CAN’T SEE ME over and over while people walk by.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
remember how bray wyatt was a master of brain washing from the first vignette we’ve seen of him on RAW and how he teaches people to “obey, obey, obey…”
and how we wished WWE would show us him brainwashing kane after abducting him only for kane to come back with nothing changed… except he joined the authority because of a bigger devil or something (wink wink, bray wyatt!)
and how he abducted bryan and we thought he’ll follow with him what he did to kane.
and even when they didn’t, and left him, only for them to recruit him later 3 weeks ago at the end of RAW to a segment that we all thought was one of the best stories written in wrestling and sh*t.
……………………………………….
in fact, how did he brain wash luke harper and eric rowan before?! how did he brain wash the whole NXT audiance before?!!! doesn’t he have any mysterious powers? is all he ever said or says just random sh*t?
bray wyatt was to me one of the best characters written AND excuted since probably… well, maybe just EVER! I was wishing for him to end undertaker’s streak!
I was wishing for the wyatts to take bryan, turn faces with him, bring down the machine and the authority and usher a new way for wrestling where in-ring skills f*cking matter and is the most important thing, and bryan finally gets to defeat the authority, win the rumble and win the belt at wrestlemania with logical help and not just alone by beating the odds because he’s so f*cking amazing (no matter how true that last part is, or how deserving daniel bryan would be of that cena treatment and how actually entertaining he could make it be!)
now, this all actually *might* STILL happen (if vince and hhh and those people realize that bryan isn’t just the most f*cking over wrestler in over a decade, but also not just in his hometown but all around the f*cking world, and he can F*CKING ROCK THE SUPERDOME AT MANIA HARDER THAN ANYONE POSSIBLE!!! (P.S. f*ck the rock main eventing the last two manias.))
but you know what? the wyatt’s got sacrificed, unnecessarily, for that to happen. (bryan could’ve just beat orton that one match a few weeks ago on RAW and no one would’ve complained. or hhh could’ve just not f*cking sucked bryan’s cheers at summerslam just to make a headline… or all the other PPVs after it!)
before tonight, I cared about AND enjoyed wrestling. now, I’m sure I’ll still enjoy it, but I stopped caring about it. that part of my soul has been slaughtered vince russo style. nothing really ever matters to me in wrestling ever again… I’ll just watch it, clap for what I love and boo what I hate, like a robot.
sorry for the long post…
I feel like they should have made a longer story with Kane in place of Bryan. This whole “arc” if you can call it that with Bryan and the Wyatts was like Brian’s “death” on Family Guy, and feels even more like that after hearing MacFarlane’s comments on that matter. It’s like creative noticed and said, “Well the fans still like him [shocker] so let’s cut this short.” Imagine ow much heat Bryan would have gotten if he joined the Authority for a little longer than he joined the Wyatts, and if Kane was under the Wyatt’s control all this time. Imagine if there was some swearing-in of Bryan as a person of importance within the Authority with the McMahon’s present and he dealt with HHH and got Vince one good time. It’d be an even bigger pop than last night.
I was predicting it’d be Kane and Bryan still in cahoots and then Undertaker versus Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania to “free” Kane and Bryan.
that scenario, and the other one with someone mentioning it’d have been better if last night’s ending was the ending to the royal rumble, sound amazing.
So I just got word about Ryback’s hilarious twitter account? Have you guys all known about this?
I read them all from the beginning! was a boring night, and ryback lighted it up for me, lol.
he even got a “TWEET, EAT, DELETE, REPEAT!” shirt. the dude isn’t getting to show his awesomeness on RAW, sadly.
Other places have some choice tweets. His wrestler page has his tweets from today. He also put this gif up. He’s awesome.
he tweeted much more, but deleted all of it, too.
I haven’t cared about the (big) guy this much except the one time paul heyman’s proposal and kiss to him made him smile from ear to ear, and the other month he was the smartest character in WWE after wrestlemania vs cena. turns out he’s awesome!
Comments section is just
“It’d be better if…”
All my “+1″‘s that I saved for this thread are yours sir.
some of the biggest and loudest moments lately that i can remeber have been the following:
1) ziggler cashing in
2) last nights yes
3) seattle’s bryan love fest
4) sandow cashing in on cena
When d-bry turned, cm punk told everyone to still cheer for him, I really think this was the plan all along. The story isn’t over, They attacked bryan, h couldn’t beat them, so he joined them, wasn’t getting what Bray promised him, plus the fans brought him out of his brain wash. his feud is still on with the wyatts. Your expectations of something epic prolong story wouldn’t help anyone involved.
While I do think it was hyper-storytelling at it’s finest I kind of think that the powers that be were surprised at how little joining the Wyatt’s changed the crowd reaction for Bryan. No matter what everyone was just going to YES! all over everything Bryan does, and instead of helping Bryan or the Wyatt’s the whole thing was kind of hurting everyone involved — so they pulled the plug a little quicker than they probably would have. At least that’s my theory.
I will like this ending IF, and only if, Bryan comes out and says he planned it all along. If he says that he was sick of being Wyatt’s lackey and had enough, then I will agree with most of you and say it’s lazy storytelling. If he planned this all along, then it makes sense that they didn’t win a match on TV with him, because then it was part of the plan to sabotage the Wyatts Family from the inside.
I hate, hate, hated that last segment. What a waste of time to even put Bryan in the Family if he was just going to leave them 2 weeks later.
Thank goodness NXT is around the corner.
Because then when Bryan goes into the Rumble at #1, lasts until the end, then the Wyatt Family kick him out… Nuclear heat for them. Crowd are into Bryan even more.
I have sneaky suspicion somebody will be leading the Seahawks in Yes! chants Sunday.
That will make me want for the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl.
Loved it. The whole show was rad, actually. Legit loved the Bryan switch, even if it was rushed. I’m happy with what I watched on TV tonight.
Nothing says your venue is 90 percent white like clapping off beat to the Wyatt song.
“I’m afraid I’ve got some Bad News for you all…we are reforming the NEXUS.”
— ‘Is this what you want, Paul?’
That was a weak spear, but I loved the New Age Outlaws just ditching Punk right before that.
Cesaro covering his mouth thinking, “Oh em gee…the Big Fuhrer.”
i dont know if batista is gonna win the rumble. so much hype it almost seems too easy. call me a contrarian but something tells me that someone is gonna eliminate him and the feud will go from there.
Batista and Del Rio will probably go over the top rope together.
Seriously. I don’t know why the WWE can’t just give what everybody obviously wants at Wrestlemania and have Daniel Bryan in the Main Event.
You can still do Lesnar vs. Batista or Triple H vs. UT IV: The Triple H’ening or whatever, you were planning to do regardless.
Handicap match at the Chamber – DX (NAO + HHH) vs Punk/Bryan. Because why build to ‘Mania – it’s good for THIS BUSINESS!
i think all of you are looking at this from a daniel/bray angle and not from a daniel/kane angle.
Come on, dude. It was a little out of left field. We’ll all feel better about it tomorrow, but it was pretty unexpected today.
probably the greatest still from this episode of raw.
(subtitled: at least someone needs to try and lighten the mood. this made me feel better after watching the end of tonight’s episode. though i’m glad to have normal d-bry back in the house.)
[31.media.tumblr.com]
It’s cute. I think it captures them all perfectly: Ambrose is the fucked-in-the-head psychopath, Reigns is the roaring monster, and Rollins is the SUPER AMPED UP dude who will throw himself at walls for you.
I loved that ending, no lie i really did.
But think of how awesome it would have been if it took place at the end of the Rumble, with Bray and Brian as the last two guys…
Good, now i feel like an asshole for typing that.
I don’t deserve nice things…
No, you deserve nice things. You just don’t think nice things will ever happen in THIS BUSINESS!
It is understandable, but you have to realize that would open up the other Wyatts to run in again and make the save when Bryan turned on Bray and it wouldn’t be about hitting him, it would be about tossing him out. This made sure Harper and Rowan were truly useless.
Oh man, thinking about Kane going to all that trouble, wearing a suit, sucking up to HHH and Steph, taking off his mask, all to help Daniel Bryan is gonna make me cry.
WHY DOES WRESTLE FRIENDSHIP HAVE A DIRECT LINE TO MY HEART?
They better hug it out next week. Or at least have a brief fist bump & nodding in a backstage segment.
I’m incredibly impressed with the end segment, but not because of the writing. Thank goodness the crowd is still behind D-Bry. Hopefully the WWE can make this plot line a bit more cohesive by having Bryan explain that this was the only way he could get his hands on Bray.
Or, y’know, keep having the Wyatt family lose for no reason. Then have Triple H come out to ask Bray if he’s feeling a little “husky” and ask Bryan how his new leather jacket feels.
If that does not convince WWE that Daniel Bryan needs to win the Royal Rumble and go on to win the main event of WrestleMania, than nothing will.
@DoctorCAW I’d be ok with Punk winning the Rumble if Bryan also won Elimination Chamber, and we end up with a triple threat main event for the title at Mania.
I see Punk winning the Rumble this year. No idea why, but that’s my hunch.
You’re preaching to the choir. Too bad they’ll probably give it to Batista.
My immediate thought on Bryan’s involvement in the Wyatt family was a way of keeping him in limbo, as he was too over going into Wrestlemania season without any plans for a title match or main event slot for him. It seems they may have backpedaled on that tonight, especially since Daniel Wyatt was very poorly received. question now is whether this is the blowoff to Bryan’s feud with the Wyatt’s or not.
I blamed Batista’s and Brock’s return for the displacement of Daniel Bryan.
Fine. Whatever. I mean, I guess The Wyatt’s can eliminate D-Bry in the Rumble now. At least it’ll look like he got cheated rather than Batista being in a movie being the reason he loses.
I mentioned that scenario a little further down. They could then have Bryan win Elimination Chamber.
Man, I can’t wait to see what happens next week with Randy and Cena is being SAID BY NO ONE
I came in without knowing it was supposed to be Cena’s “dad”. Thought they were running some angle where Orton snapped and attacked a random fan.
WWE just like U2 works in mysterious ways.
+Vertigo
Feels like this was the “fuck it, this is the plan” Raw.
Bray Wyatt : Luke Gallows and Erick Rowan :: Daniel Bryan : WWE Universe and Raw Open Discussion Thread
I think you’re getting your henchmen mixed up
Man, if this and Seattle’s YESquake wasn’t enough to get to WWE’s heads that Daniel Bryan is the biggest thing right now, I don’t know what to think about this company.
As long as Vince has Cena, and muscleheads like Batista, don’t hold your breath for “Face of the WWE, Daniel Bryan.”
YES! YES! YES!
I’m sorry. But that’s it? I wanted more than two weeks of Bryan in the Family.
Im sorry but that was a lazy as ending. At least this story-line is done because it wasnt working the whole Bray and Brian thingy.
Just when Daniel Bryan started to turn against Bray Wyatt, I heard a weird sound in the air. Now it is rainy so it is probably just the wind, but I believe that Daniel Bryan got nature itself to mark out.
Man, he was only so over because it was his home crowd.
What is that you say? They were in Rhode Island you say? As far across the country as they could be you say?
+1
Now they have to get the Wyatts some momentum. If they want Bray to be a legit threat for a long time they need to get some momentum — quickly.
Bray actually looked good for most of that cage match.
What’s so bad about this guys? It’s just a temporary thing, that you all just blew up in your heads as something big. Bryan just fucked around with Wyatt, and that’s all he’s done. Simple. Just part of the feud.
Why is everybody catching feelings over this ending? It was a cool moment and they were going to fuck up the Bray/Bryan story anyway so at least we got this. You have grade with a heavy curve when you’re watching WWE.
You can’t really expect D-Bry to constantly eat Sister Abigails for two to six months before doing what he did tonight.
What the hell are you complaining about? How the hell are they neutured? You seen the next 6 months of television or something? Bryan got one over on the Wyatt’s and if anything it shows he is SMART. We’ll see what happens, we will see whether or not Bray and his boys get really outraged now or not. Oh yeah, your negative everything sucks attitude may be popular to have but some of us like wrestling and really detest when people throw furniture all over their house because things didn’t work out exactly how they wanted them to work out. Grow up!
@ Daz
Sorry, man. I’m done arguing with you. This was a terrible storyline that took the coolest new badguy (and group) and neutered them in their first “real” storyline. Yes, Daniel Bryan is over. So fucking what. He’s been over for the past 6 months. This storyline, if done right, should have made Bray Wyatt seem like a real force AND ended with Daniel Bryan Yes!ing from the top of a steel cage. But it only did one of those things. So it’s shitty storytelling.
The Bryan becoming a Wyatt thing was only a little ploy in the middle of the feud, it was an interesting development but it never had to be long term. It’s a weekly television show, and you would think people would be happy for them mixing things up for a couple of weeks. No one looks weak out of this. And that’s besides the point, it’s not about people looking weak or strong anyway, it’s about watching the fucking show.
Six months?! How many years has it been since WWE maintained an angle for six months? The best you could have hoped for was “however many weeks it is until Elimination Chamber.” Which I admit, would have been better. This was a nice moment, but a little more buildup would have made it even bigger.
But you see, it’s not about making the Wyatt’s “look weak” or whatever, it is what BRYAN DID to them. He cost them matches. He screwed them up when he could. And who says this had to be a 6 month storyline anyway, what about WrestleMania/ Bryan is going to be a big part of that and he’s not going to be the same wearing slacks.
Everything that IMS said. The moment was hype as hell but it’s not because the Wyatts got one-upped. They never fucking won with Bryan on the team, and that is just bullshit.
I happen to think it is actually pretty intricate storytelling, tease this for a long time, then have Bray in his arrogance think he has lured Bryan into his lair, and then have Bryan pick his chance and get back at him, and get him all alone.
But in this case Luke Skywalker didn’t beat Vader’s Wyatt in the first movie. He lost at Survivor Series. Then at TLC. And was beaten down a few weeks in a row. This is like in Jedi were he turns himself in, Vader thinks he is going to give in and join the empire, but Luke is very upfront with his idea. The only difference is that Bryan deceived him instead of let him know what was up.
@ TheRealMSol
That’s what I’m saying. This storyline should have been a 6 month storyline (at least). And WWE knocked it out in three weeks. That’s just poor story-telling.
Okay, imagine Luke Skywalker defeats Vader in the first movie. No Empire, no Jedi. Luke just walks in and whups Vader. How much of a bad guy would Vader be in your eyes? Not a very fucking awesome one.
its lazy ass storytelling. It started and ended and didnt even have a nice enought impact… the good thing that came out of it was the usos mainevernting raw.
How does it make them look like chumps? Because they got one upped? Isn’t that what the good guys are supposed to do to the bad guys? The number 1 good guy in the fed is Bryan and he just one upped these bad guys. Now they’re going to be vengeful. This is good for both parties.
What’s wrong with it? It makes the Wyatts look like chumps. And instead of Bray being this really intimidating big bad, now he’s just another regular heel. It’s really, really bad story-telling.
Really thinking after that last segment that Jey Uso is winning the Royal Rumble.
That moment was GREAT. Even though I liked the Wyatt storyline!
“Guys, remember how me saying that CM Punk looked like a Waffle House employee made the “Summer of Punk”?
“Not that way, but sure.”
“Okay, we just dress Daniel Bryan up like a backwoods gas station employee for a couple weeks.”
“Then?”
“Then…we don’t?”
+1
+1
+1
All that good zhou zhou and USA ruins it with NCIS:LA
They’re calling my name! -Triple H
+H
I wonder if this turnback is all Michigan State’s fault.
Still beats rooting for OSU.
Dang Sparty.
This is the worst. I know this is great for supporters but this is just bad writing. Everything about what happened may have hyped the fans up but this was just bad writing and I’m legitimately pissed off at something that I bet many DB fans are probably pleased about.
Then make it up to Bryan by having him win elimination chamber.
The way to fix the Wyatts is to have them murderate Bryan in the Rumble and to have them last fairly long.
Okay maybe I am just bitching because this means the Wyatts are not gonna be looked at as legit anymore and I’m gonna be sad. Yes, it was a great moment but it totally sucks that it’s at the Wyatts’ expense.
Bryan being with the Wyatts being a dominant heel faction in theory could have been great. But would you really trust them to book it right? This reeks of pulling the plug quickly because it wasn’t working, but goddamn that was a great moment.
Between Jake’s return and tonight’s “Yesing!”, WWE has made me giddy like a ten year old fan twice in a row.
Kudos to Creative for pulling Bryant out of a bad story line quickly and getting him right back to being the most over anyone has been in a decade.
So, Daniel Bryan experimenting with the Wyatts and coming back to the Universe is exactly like Daniel Desario being into punk rock but coming back to Kim Kelly?
I feel like Kim right now, cradling him crying in the rainy doorway ^_^
+Freaks
+1 million.
So once again the WWE writers threw their hands in the air and said, “Screw it, we don’t know!”