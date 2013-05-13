WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/13/13: Get Ready For 8 More Seasons Of This

Tonight, in the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Last week, Brock Lesnar invaded WWE headquarters and demolished Triple H’s office. What will unfold when the two heavyweights stand face-to-face in the ring this Monday? Here are five reasons to catch what is sure to be an explosive Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. WWE.com is promoting a FACE-TO-FACE CONFRONTATION between Triple H and Brock Lesnar, which is a huge jump from the previous month and change of them only talking to each other from different states. How can Triple H respond to Brock Lesnar’s challenge and vice versa without a week to think about it, plan invasions of privacy and send out e-mail goofs?
2. Chris Jericho and Fandango are having a dance-off. Fandango will lose no matter how much better he is than Jericho, because WWE thinks accurately judging things is “elitist” and only compares people and performances with crowd hooting.
3. What will happen when John Cena needs to measure a right-angled triangle’s hypotenuse? RYBACK RULES.
4. As a reminder, Kaitlyn’s secret admirer is actually Hornswoggle, no matter who they say it is tonight. It could also be ME, because I am the normal-sized guy Hornswoggle.
5. WWE.com’s preview’s fifth-most important talking point is “What is the status of the injured World Heavyweight Champion?” That should tell you what the champion’s status is.
As always, 10 of your comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
I guess you can say Randy Orton pooped in Cesaros European carryall
So…I guess The Shield have lost their undefeated streak as a team now? Shouldn’t this have been treated as a bigger deal?
But they still lost :/
Yeah, DQ losses (or being, like, the unpinned losers in a triple threat or something) typically never count towards ending an undefeated streak.
Still haven’t been pinned, though. And really, they’ve lost by DQ at house shows. I know that’s not “canon,” but still.
I forgot to mention how Brock’s penis chest looked extra penisey yesterday, ever more so than the WM 29 program
I was really worried Super Cena was going to single handedly beat The Shield, I’m glad it didn’t happen.
Same here. The fact that that segment ended with them beating the snot out of him was a very pleasant surprise.
You’re here, I’m here, They’re here…if you can change, and I can change, then everybody can change
Somebody must of tipped over Cool Dad’s trashcans
Worst Raw in at least….. well, a couple weeks I guess.
So 3 man teams can’t beat the Shield, but 1 man on 1 leg, who had failed to beat them with both legs healthy and on a team with 2 other guys, can beat them all within about 2 minutes. Good booking, WWE, the Shield looks like a legitimate threat after that.
You’re right, I feel like a complete ass now. Sorry everyone.
You’ve forgotten the rules of WWE:
1. John Cena
RAW is Apathy.
The deadliest drinking game you can play this weekend, watching Extreme Rules, is taking a drink every time JBL says, “It’s all legal, Mah-chael.”
Oh wow, they just did. They’re awesome, and I’m dumb.
I’m just now watching the show, and I’m sure this has been mentioned, but I hope people start chanting “you can’t dance” at Fandango instead of “you can’t wrestle”.
AJ had to have been shooting when she said Swagger should be suspended. He fucking SHOULD be. All the brilliant work all of these people have been doing to hype this ladder match over the last several weeks completely wasted because Swagger doesn’t know how to fucking fake kick someone in the fucking face. I hope Swagger SCREAMS “I Quit” at Extreme Rules leading to him shrinking back into mid-card status with his tail between his legs and Del Rio and Ziggler having a proper feud without including the guy who doesn’t know how to not shoot hurt people. Maybe with Daniel Bryan joining in at some point.
There was me thinking you were REEFERing to the other reason he should have been suspended for much longer.
This concussion situation with Dolph Ziggler strikes me as a really great opportunity to turn him face. I imagine him coming to the ring on Smackdown or early in the PPV to emotionally talk about how winning the title was supposed to be the best moment of his career and how, in an instant, it seemed like Jack Swagger might have taken everything he worked so hard for away.
Have him say that since that happened he has been at home looking back over hours of tape and that after coming so close to losing everything he isn’t very proud of how he has carried himself and that while he hopes Swagger wins the number one contendership so he can settle a score with him, he also hopes to Del Rio wins because he wants to prove himself against the man HE took everything from in an instant in an honest match — not just to prove himself to the naysayers but to prove something to himself. Heck, throw in something cheesy like him tearfully saying that at his heart he has been a showoff for himself — but from now on he wants to be a showstealer for THESE PEOPLE.
Instantly I am invested in seeing which way the No. 1 contendership plays out because there is an emotional payoff either way and the WWE gets a non-Cena babyface champion who can realistically play the underdog who overcomes the odds while bumping left right and center.
But no, there will likely be some sort of CONTROVERSIAL FINISH that leads to the three-way match we were meant to have and the status quo will march on at infinitude.
Silly Mr Grift. That’s ridiculous. We can’t have faces being likable.
Tonight I learned that HHH works out of the home.
Teddy Long also announced tonight that Dolph Ziggler’s concussed brain will itself compete in a tag team match. Dolph’s medulla oblongata and Dolph’s cerebrum will take on Dolph’s hypothalamus and Dolph’s pituitary gland!
I think the new stipulation for Brock/H should be if Triple-H loses, he has to actually ACT like a COO.
Summer Rae of the Miami Heat, LOVE IT.
Wrestling is stupid.
I heard that.
Triple H is like Colin Ferrel’s character in Horrible Bosses, accept Triple H is on both cocaine AND steroids.
Best part of the show was easily Randy Orton beating Cesaro in two minutes.
On a more positive note, I’m happy to see the Twins be above or stay at .500. They weren’t going to be very good this year, so the fact they’ve fought hard despite some lousy starting pitching makes me happy to be a fan.
And Aaron Hicks decided to be a monster tonight. Win win!
They beat the White Sox. It doesn’t take a lot to do that this year. (This coming from a Sox fan).
This makes HHH the new UFC champ too, right?
Congratulations, guy holding the “Seen enuffa’ Cena” sign – you are the perfect metaphor for most of this episode. Badly thought-through.
Seriously, WWE has completely forgotten how to build up ANY type of tension or drama for matches.
Heels: “We trashed your office!”
Face: “LOL Don’t care, bitch. I’ll beat you up and pose like the awesome dudebro I am!”
Heels: “Okay, we’ll get beat up and run.”
Face: “Cool. Hey fans, you’re supposed to be worried he can beat me or something at the PPV.” *wink*
Every time we think Super Cena is bad, we need to remember HOW MUCH WORSE God-King Triple H is.
I quite like the idea of 2/3 of the Shield (The Shld?) winning the titles, Cena and Hunter whomping their respective adversaries at Extreme Rules and then Cena and Hunter whomping The Shld for the titles on the following Raw. They could then book themselves winning against everybody that’s every worked for the company and we can call this whole wrestling thing off and go outside into the sunshine.
I will say this. Triple H booking himself to beat Lesnar at Mania would be a fireable offense as an EXECUTIVE if I ran things.
What in God’s name does having a semi-retired, quasi-over “legend” beat the EXPENSIVE, money drawing ex-UFC champ whose ENTIRE GIMMICK is that he the MONSTER OF MONSTERS in a ring do for the future of the company? How does that help you draw money? It’s bad business.
Literally, ANYBODY else on the roster would benefit your company more in that spot than Triple H. A Lesnar/Hornswoggle program would be more genuinely compelling. It’s bad business. Bad television and a poor use of resources.
As an executive, I think most of us understand that Triple H is a benefit to the company. But he should never, ever be on TV again. Until/unless he’s ready to play the Jericho role, and actually put people over without needing to be the biggest, baddest guy in the world.
amen, doc. remember that brief moment the IWC liked HHH for signing sin cara, karma, revamping the tag division and rebranding developmental into NXT? yea- that moment of grace has now been erased.
The difference between Triple H and Cena is that Cena still offers something as a performer to the company. Triple H offers less than nothing. He’s an active hindrance to the future success your product.
hhh/cena would be the worst tag champs ever. UGH.
after a tense standoff, HHH can now relieve himself by jizzing/peeing into his denim jeans and stand in the ring with a creepy smile.
I have no idea how I continue to willingly watch this show week in and week out. I once again thank the live discussion for bringing the laughs. And I apologize for being a negative nancy! The product is just so terrible right now!
I await Brandon’s honest attempt to wring some Bests from this week’s episode.
And hopefully the death of cool dad with that promo.
One of them’s easy: Zigglypuff’s Tweets.
Now it’s time to watch DPOY and 2nd-Team All Defense member Marc Gasol!
Seriously, I’m confused.
Remember, kids going to Raw after HHH loses at EC. Cheer HHH when he says his farewells or else he’ll keep doing these comeback angles.
yeah, this feels like punishment for last year’s summerslam.
If Triple H doesn’t beat up Brock how is he supposed to get an erection?
Lesnar had to leave to meet the delivery guy so he could get his Turkey Tom sandwich from Jimmy Johns.
Triple H is so effin’ worthless to this company at this point. He offers nothing in 2013. Go away and get fat.
er, fat-er. Triple H hasn’t done cardio since 2002.
This better end with Lesnar getting a murder death kill on HHH at the PPV
Im so totaly going to buy Extreme Rules after seeing that segment with HHH and Lesner!!!! Said no one ever.
brock lesnar is the ONE heel who shouldnt be booked like a chicken shit. i know heels are cowards but lesnar transcends being a heel. he’s a force to be reckoned with who doesn’t care who you are.
Paging Henry, Mark
After careful review, I believe that WWE should pay everyone from Extreme Rules.
Yup. Hard.
HHH is the most boringest man on this entire planet of Earth.
+Truth
Thanks for not showing that german suplex……
Dammit, there’s the crowd chanting for Triple A again! I can’t believe that many people are having car trouble at once!
Do the people at WWE realize that Brock used to be a CAGE fighter?
HHH knows that so beating Brock helps him be the world’s strongest and smartest executive
and this is your go home segment? HHH one upping lesnar? really? now fans want to buy this?
Zero sense, but then again, this is WWE!
DO NOT MAKE BROCK INTO A COWARD….GOD DAMNIT
Yet another chapter in “HHH: Never forget, I’m the coolest, smartest, toughest, bravest, most awesomest wrestler in recorded history”
The rough draft was better than this…
If only this cage-office turned out to be a rocket-home that ring-launched straight into the sun with at least Triple H in it…
Fuck you, Hunter.
LESNAR WINS THE CAGE MATCH!
+All the ones
so brock wins?
Come on, Brock! I didn’t tape up my hands for nothing!