WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/13/13: Get Ready For 8 More Seasons Of This

05.13.13 1,499 Comments

Tonight, in the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Last week, Brock Lesnar invaded WWE headquarters and demolished Triple H’s office. What will unfold when the two heavyweights stand face-to-face in the ring this Monday? Here are five reasons to catch what is sure to be an explosive Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

Brock Lesnar The Office1. WWE.com is promoting a FACE-TO-FACE CONFRONTATION between Triple H and Brock Lesnar, which is a huge jump from the previous month and change of them only talking to each other from different states. How can Triple H respond to Brock Lesnar’s challenge and vice versa without a week to think about it, plan invasions of privacy and send out e-mail goofs?

2. Chris Jericho and Fandango are having a dance-off. Fandango will lose no matter how much better he is than Jericho, because WWE thinks accurately judging things is “elitist” and only compares people and performances with crowd hooting.

3. What will happen when John Cena needs to measure a right-angled triangle’s hypotenuse? RYBACK RULES.

4. As a reminder, Kaitlyn’s secret admirer is actually Hornswoggle, no matter who they say it is tonight. It could also be ME, because I am the normal-sized guy Hornswoggle.

5. WWE.com’s preview’s fifth-most important talking point is “What is the status of the injured World Heavyweight Champion?” That should tell you what the champion’s status is.

As always, 10 of your comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

