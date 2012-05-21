WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/21/12: Beating A Dead Horse

On tonight’s show!

John Laurinaitis is hurt, but still standing tall as General Manager of Raw and SmackDown. Can the executive be stopped? WWE.com breaks down this pressing question and four other hot topics heading into tonight’s Raw SuperShow.

So … nothing, I guess?

Regardless, the show must go on, and we’re one night removed from WWE’s Over The Limit pay-per-view, a show that saw Daniel Bryan and CM Punk go almost 25 minutes and stupid dumb Sheamus retain, so anything can happen.

One thing definitely happening:

If you’re anywhere near the Austin area tonight, stop by The ND (between 5th and 6th across the highway from downtown) for the second edition of the Monday Night Raw Watch Party, a free show where we play Raw on the big screen, mute it and make a bunch of jokes. We’ve got a drink special called BOCK LESNAR: THE NEXT BIG DRINK if that tells you anything. It’s gonna be a blast, and for the cost of ZERO DOLLARS you’d be a fool to miss it. Fly in immediately!

If you can’t, check this out:

Now you’ll be able to (hopefully) STREAM THE AUDIO OF THE LIVE SHOW! Oh lord I hope this works. Let that play while you watch the show (on mute) for the ultimate experience.

A few additional notes for tonight’s open discussion thread:

– A Best And Worst Of WWE Over The Limit (courtesy of guest writer Jon Comas of Fighters.com fame) is still on its way. We should have that up sometime early in the morning. I’ll be writing up a Raw report tomorrow myself, once again making myself watch Raw two entire, separate times. That should go up on Wednesday morning, to give me a little bumper zone.

– The top 10 comments from tonight’s open discussion will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 5/21 column. To nominate a comment for top 10 status, reply to it with a +1. You guys know how to do this by now.

– If you love me, click the “like” button on this post. If I come back tomorrow morning and the post has 12 likes, I’m going to sink into depression.