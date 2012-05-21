WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/21/12: Beating A Dead Horse

On tonight’s show!
John Laurinaitis is hurt, but still standing tall as General Manager of Raw and SmackDown. Can the executive be stopped? WWE.com breaks down this pressing question and four other hot topics heading into tonight’s Raw SuperShow.
So … nothing, I guess?
Regardless, the show must go on, and we’re one night removed from WWE’s Over The Limit pay-per-view, a show that saw Daniel Bryan and CM Punk go almost 25 minutes and stupid dumb Sheamus retain, so anything can happen.
One thing definitely happening:
If you’re anywhere near the Austin area tonight, stop by The ND (between 5th and 6th across the highway from downtown) for the second edition of the Monday Night Raw Watch Party, a free show where we play Raw on the big screen, mute it and make a bunch of jokes. We’ve got a drink special called BOCK LESNAR: THE NEXT BIG DRINK if that tells you anything. It’s gonna be a blast, and for the cost of ZERO DOLLARS you’d be a fool to miss it. Fly in immediately!
If you can’t, check this out:
Now you’ll be able to (hopefully) STREAM THE AUDIO OF THE LIVE SHOW! Oh lord I hope this works. Let that play while you watch the show (on mute) for the ultimate experience.
A few additional notes for tonight’s open discussion thread:
– A Best And Worst Of WWE Over The Limit (courtesy of guest writer Jon Comas of Fighters.com fame) is still on its way. We should have that up sometime early in the morning. I’ll be writing up a Raw report tomorrow myself, once again making myself watch Raw two entire, separate times. That should go up on Wednesday morning, to give me a little bumper zone.
So, no best or worsts this week? Must be karmic balance, then.
BRANDON ARE YOU DEAD MAN
OK I finally watched this weeks episode. The most interesting thing that happened by far was at the end of the show. Did anybody notice Funkasaurus was beating up on Tensai? Maybe these haven’t been squash matches and he really is just unstoppable.
heh, I noticed that too. Maybe we’ll see a Funkasaurus/Tensai feud at some point.
I would like to assume that the absence of the Recaps is a sign that he met a female groupie at the Live Raw Watch Party and is either in the middle of a freaky, deaky sexual marathon or he is strapped to a bed with two broken legs while said groupie is forcing him to write non-stop Best/Worst reviews for her amusement a la Misery.
“HHH is the greatest! You will never write negative things about him again!”
*wields sledgehammer over his ankle*
Brandon: But…but…it’s Inappropriate Ponytail Theat…..
*smash*
Brandon: GAAAAHHHHHHHH!!!!!!
If possible, I’d like to assuage anyone’s ill feelings regarding the delays with the Best and Worst reports with some clips of the Big Cat, Ernie Ladd being both awesome and insanely racist.
Another for all you egg-suckin dogs out there, because Ernie is great (And Brandon said this one was super-rad two years ago)
I’m posting just so I can be comment #2000 (unless I take too long to write this).
…Sooooo, the “Revolution” that’s been teased in those online-only videos is supposedly going to happen next Monday. Are we excited about this, or do we expect to be disappointed?
I’m excited for all of the snarky comments that will result when WWE lets us down again. :-(
I’m not sure if there are any DC fans who watched Young Justice this weekend, but in case there are, did you get a nice warm fuzzy feeling when it was revealed that Lian Harper was alive in that continuity. That Unstuffing from the Fridge is one of the many reasons why I always look forward to each Saturday morning.
Brandon will post the B/W when Khali gets to the ring.
I know it might be super late, but f it. +1^9000
Patience, young grasshoppers….
Going to get a gyro/shwarma…
Man, I hope there’s a B/W or two sitting here when I get back…
Waiting patiently for Recaps.
Ninety-nine bottles of beer on the wall, Ninety-nine bottles of beer. Take one down, pass it around, Ninety-eight bottles of beer on the wall.
Ninety-eight bottles of beer on the wall. Ninety-eight bottles of beer…
YOU’LL DRINK WALL BEER JUST LIKE HIM REDSHIRT!!!!!
JUST LIKE YOUR FATHER!
I checked W/L just now to see the B/W recap of Over the Limit and Raw from last night. But they’re not posted yet! This makes me a sad panda. :-( I will cry Big Show tears until this is resolved.
I used to read Powell, until I got a virus from the .net page. That was before WM, I think, and I haven’t been back since. I miss it, though.
…But to be fair, there isn’t a lot of humor in his writing, or any obscure references that 2% of the population understands. And no pics, either. So the B&W surely takes longer to write.
On the other hand, I also totally get the frustration with guest writers, and with the usual writer having too much of a life to sit at his computer all day every day.
Other reviewers aren’t that bad.
Jason Powell’s Over the Limit review on ProWrestling.net is a great read, about the same length of B/W and it was done days earlier.
I’m not saying I’m entitled to anything. I’m saying that B/W suffers when it takes so long to come out, when it doesn’t come out at the advertised time, and when the writer gets people to do it who are barely even wrestling fans, the last guest writer didn’t even know who Abraham Washington was. I’m certainly not pissed off about being entitled, if I were, I wouldn’t be entitled. That part of what you said made no sense, I think you just wanted a way to call me entitled. You did find a way though, so good job.
This column isn’t going to do very well compared to others when it’s about things that happened 3 days ago that everyone’s already read about.
How is it ridiculous?
The reason “every single other WWE recap on the internet is posted soon after the event it’s recapping” is because those other recaps are wanked off at the speed of typing and contain about as much insight as a Jerry Lawler divas match commentary. The fact that Brandon usually manages to post 8 pages of quality writing and analysis and Excel Saga references less than a day after Raw airs, no matter what’s going on in his life, is pretty impressive.
Maybe what really pisses you off isn’t the B/W being delayed but your massive sense of entitlement about something that takes time and energy to produce and that you get for free.
One thing to remember, B/W is free. You are not paying for it. If Brandon wants to write a quality report, its ok, even if it takes a while. It’s like Great Khali, it may take a while to get here, but….
well that analogy failed miserably.
Brandon’s review is the only real review I enjoy reading, which is why it really pisses me off when he decides not to do it himself.
I was looking forward to hearing Brandon’s thoughts on Over the Limit, I couldn’t care less what guest writer Jon Comas of Fighters.com fame thinks.
That being said, Brandon’s review is always the one I enjoy reading more than any other. If it takes a little longer than usual, I’m happy to wait. You gotta stay positive!
It’s ridiculous how long it takes for B/W to be posted. Every single other WWE recap on the internet is posted soon after the event it’s recapping. By the time B/W is posted I’ve heard hundreds of other opinions and don’t really care about hearing any more, especially when Brandon decides to get some random person to do it instead of him.
I agree. This may be the Darkest Day in the History of With Leather.
If the show is going to be Monday Night Raw: Staring Jerrrrrrn Cena, can we at least put the title on him so it makes sense why the camera is always following him around and why he always fights last on the PPV cards. I know this is a fictional show where the title doesn’t mean anything,but, why is the heavyweight champion running with the midcard and curtain jerking mafia to save Cena? I’ll suspend my belief about many things watching Raw. Could they just make the alleged “most prestigious title in sports” actually mean something? I’ll play along, but the WWE has got to throw me a bone once in a while about this.
Best:Eve. Who knew she looked amazing in regular clothing?, Otunga/Cena match, Christian is back!, K2 looked great, uh. . . D Bry wrestled!
Worst: Sheamus/Cena is better than all the heels on the roster, Santino’s “funny” bit with Ricardo, Punk’s heel turn (that’s what it was, right?), Christian is now a face for no reason, Beth Phoenix/K2 match was terrible and seems exactly like the 1000000000 other matches they have had, 3 hours of Raw coming soon. Dear God. In theory, that could be amazing, but, if the writers can’t fill up a 2 hour program, how the hell are they going to consistently fill up 3?
I’d like it if for one episode, all the WWE wrestlers came out to Street Fighter II theme music.
John Cena: Guile
Lord Tensai: E. Honda
Dolph Ziggler: Ken
The Miz: Ryu
Daniel Bryan: Blanka
The Big Show: Zangief
Kelly Kelly: Cammy
Layla: Chun-Li (because “ethnic”)
The Great Khali: Dhalsim
Kofi Kingston/R-Truth (interchangable): Deejay
Mark Henry: Balrog
Alberto del Rio: Vega
Ryback: Sagat
John Laurinaitis: M. Bison
I left out Fei-Long and T. Hawk because who cares.
wwe.com is reporting that Khali has finally made it to the ring. More on this story as it develops.
a belated +1 for Mr. Snrub.
UPDATE: wwe.com has reprted that Khali’s appearance in ring has been downgraded to “Arrived at steel steps, looks confused”. This may be the darkest day in wwe history.
The Lumberjack Match would have been better if Jericho had freaked out and started screaming “I’M THE BEST LUMBERJACK IN THE WORLD AT WHAT I DO!”
Or if he’d just started belting out “The Lumberjack” by Jackyl.
I missed every single minute of this Raw, well I say missed but I really didn’t. Ah well, maybe next week I guess.
My home internets were down last night, had to watch Raw by myself. The sadness, it was overwhelming.
Is Dolph’s bulge usually not that… prominent, or have I just trained myself after years of pro-graps watching not to notice?
hope this helps!
I failed you worst of all, BookSavvy, for I could not provide the photos of abs you so desperately needed!
:(
Thanks for this guys. I’m living in Singapore (orig from NYC) and watching Raw at 9am in the morningwhile trying to look like I’m working is tough. esp trying to control my laughter reading all the great posts.
Two hours later and I’m still wondering when the wrestling part of the show is going to start.
Last thing- Christian: “At Last” with the heavy bass is the theme of the blog. Period.
[www.youtube.com]
So, is Smackdown going to open with the brawl still going on, having been moved to another city?
And Khali will still be on the entrance ramp, making his way down.
♪♫♪ Makin’ (bad) movies, singing (Rock when he shows up) songs, and fightin’ ’round the world! ♫♪♫
WWE: Fightin’ All over the World
It wouldn’t be the most ridiculous thing we’ve seen this week. Tensai’s man-grapes on display for the world, comes sadly to mind.
Cena (SEE-nah)
v. cenaed, cenas, cenaing
To explain flawed logic with even more flawed logic.
So who listened to the watch party? How’d we do?
I’m not sure if anyone else had this issue, but the audio would only stream correctly for about 2 minutes before it would start to skip in an out. I kept having to refresh the thread for it to work. I like the archive idea, because it’s hard to watch the show and keep up with the MILLIONS AND MILLIONS of comments this thread gets. Also, there is a distinctive lack of Vickie picture posts. How does one acquire powers that let you post pictures on the thread?
are you telling me that a guy i read on the internet mentioned my internet name and there’s no way to play that glorious moment at my funeral?
GET OUT, SIR, AND NEVER COME BACK!
The stream isn’t archived, but that’s very doable for the next go-round. Also, I plan on having a camera on the announcer’s table, too. I have to figure out a better internet solution, though. Their wifi was sllloooooowwwww. Maybe I’ll just tether to my phone’s 4G next time.
aw, man, i got a mention? i hope the stream is archived so i can relive my one shining moment!
Caught it starting from a few commercials before the main event, and it worked totally fine minus the one or two commercials that cut into the Ustream feed (i doubt thats anyone’s fault, Ustream gotta make millions of dollars, millions of dollars). I did recall Lobster Mobster getting a hearty mention vis a vis the influx of Dolph Ziggler ass shake GIFs.
also appreciated the ending degrading into Total Eclipse of the Heart. (or upgrading rather)
What kind of ‘issues’ were you guys having? We had about 300 people streaming the show for most of it, and 30 or so were from this page, but I haven’t heard any reports of what went right/wrong with the stream.
Tried to listen, but, had issues so I just gave up. :-(
And yes, I usually choose to watch RAW at least twice after the fact. Because I am lame…I mean awesome.
I was able to tune in for a bit when Vicki came in but then Ustream started to hate me on my iPhone (as I am STILL sans computer until June). I really want to listen to it, is it archived Brandon?
Where there any mentions of Apples Jack or Energies Drank?
welp
I was going to listen, but I’m not scheduled to get my home intern-nets back up until sometime tonight, so I just wept a bunch.
I listened during the commercials mostly. I heard Rum Ham and TBingBear get mentioned. I let them know as such.
Will it be archived? I wanted to listen but I have enough trouble keeping up with the comment thread while watching Raw.
UStream was being difficult during the beginning, so I had to give up about 25-30 minutes in.
So Much for #Heel Brandon. I tuned in though. Congrats on havin’ a blast.
I name dropped some of you, I hope SOMEONE was listening.
The best way to watch a crappy Raw.
Sadly, this is what Santino thinks motorboating is.
Random Thought to end my night: WWE’s next web show should be ‘Tensai In the Wild’. They could show him in a Macy’s trying to fit into a sports coat without splitting the back, while he mutters some unintelligible Japanese. I would definitely watch that.
++1
Once again…I have but 1 more (that I know of) RAW left in my pseudo-bachelor days. +1 to everyone here for making it so much more enjoyable…
Off-Air report: Khali STILL not in the ring
Thanks everyone for a great night. I watch RAW live now specifically because of all of you.
You people!
Each and every one of us?!?
I remember when I was growing up that all of the real wrestling happened for the intercontinental title but all of the storyline went into the WWE title. I’m trying to figure out when we got to the point where the real wrestling happens for the WWE title and all the storyline goes into John Cena vs. Whatever old guy John Cena is fighting this month.
Everyone is vying for the John Cena Championship of being John Cena.
It happened when accounting showed Vince how much Cena’s paycheck had it in that week.
All I can say at this point….is that Sonya Walger makes my heart happy.
all we really need to survive is one person who truly loves us. and you have her.
I LOVE YE, PENNEH. I’VE ALWAYS LOVED YE…
My name is spelled wrong isn’t it?
Nope. I’ve made a huge mistake. Well i’m off to the hospital bar.
You guys make my night. Thanks for being awesome.
Well, it’s been… a thing. Once again I’m glad I watched it live with y’all instead of DVRing it and watching it in 45 minutes. Somehow I feel like I would have wasted MORE time that way…
The real main event was Charles Robinson vs The Right Handed Glove.
You know, I’m noticing that WWE alternates good shows and bad shows. I gotta good feeling about next week.
I got a feeling that a blerg blargh blop a no no no i said a bleep bop boop
Bryan Vs Punk II: it sells itself. Maybe make it an Iron man match, submission only, but you know what WWE will do.
AJ on a pole match!
AJ’s not that kind of girl!
Kelly Kelly on a Pole match we can do.
AJ on a pole is what the *winner* gets. Duh.
Insert ‘AJ on my pole’ comment here.
Congrats WWE writers, you successfully proved you CAN ruin every ounce of goodwill from a great pay per view in 24 hours.
@akathemaskedman just tweeted this
In case you missed it, here’s footage of The Great Khali coming down to the ring to help out John Cena just now: [www.youtube.com]
I’m totally expecting the main event next week to be a ‘Big Show on a pole’ match, thus cementing my theory that they’ve secretly rehired Vince Russo.
I lol’d, but then I thought about Big Show on a pole. Then I threw up in my mouth a little. Nope, scratch that, a lot.
Took me about 10 minutes to realize I was watching Eureka and not Raw. I’m Super observant!
It would be awesome if during one of those big brawls, Maven showed up and kicked Khali over the rope.
8 beers later……………………..what are YOU lookin’ at?
I liked tonight up until Punk finished his transition into Triple CM Punk. I couldn’t tell you what happened after that.
You saw that too? I didn’t want to ay it, and kinda hoped it would pass unnoticied.
Wait, is that Sleigh Bells? Oh MAN, Raw just got way bett–Common Law? The fuck is a Common Law?
Pretty ballsy of WWE to wrap up their last 2 hour show by having NO ONE watch out for their Big Show.
So that foley artist is getting fired…
IT IS!
is that a rose mcgowan in scream quote??
BAM! BITCH WENT DOWN!
I wish BikerTaker would show up and chain Cena’s feet and drag him around the back. It would totally make sense in the world that RAW tonight existed in.
And to think that Big Show was once hanging out with the hot cops from Common Law…how soon they forget their friends.