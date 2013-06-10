WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/10/13: Triple H Vows To Triple H The Game

Headline is relevant. Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One of the toughest Superstars in WWE has been forbidden from fighting, while World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler revealed he is finally medically cleared to return to competition. As WWE Payback looms large, here are five reasons to tune in to tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network.

Our five-point preview:

1. Hooray, Dolph Ziggler’s back! And he’s got a beard, kind of!

2. Kaitlyn’s secret admirer will finally be revealed, as a nation awaits with bated breath. It will be Hornswoggle, unless they come up with something better this afternoon.

3. As you may have read in the blockquote, Triple H will return to Raw to announce that he is Triple H, and that Triple H will Triple H all over Curtis whats-his-name. The result will DEFINITELY be Triple H.

4. Will CM Punk return to Raw before Payback? Let me rephrase that. “If Chris Jericho is elbow-deep in Paul Heyman and yelling BABY TALK BABY TALK IT’S A WONDER YOU CAN WALK over and over, will CM Punk do anything, or will he just chill until they get to Chicago?”

5. Damien Sandow will attempt to read a book. Halfway through the first page, Sheamus will appear and punch him in the face.

As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody.