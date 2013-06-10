WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/10/13: Triple H Vows To Triple H The Game

#Open Discussion Thread #Triple H #Pro Wrestling #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.10.13 2,315 Comments

Headline is relevant. Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One of the toughest Superstars in WWE has been forbidden from fighting, while World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler revealed he is finally medically cleared to return to competition. As WWE Payback looms large, here are five reasons to tune in to tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network.

Our five-point preview:

1. Hooray, Dolph Ziggler’s back! And he’s got a beard, kind of!

2. Kaitlyn’s secret admirer will finally be revealed, as a nation awaits with bated breath. It will be Hornswoggle, unless they come up with something better this afternoon.

3. As you may have read in the blockquote, Triple H will return to Raw to announce that he is Triple H, and that Triple H will Triple H all over Curtis whats-his-name. The result will DEFINITELY be Triple H.

rhao6

4. Will CM Punk return to Raw before Payback? Let me rephrase that. “If Chris Jericho is elbow-deep in Paul Heyman and yelling BABY TALK BABY TALK IT’S A WONDER YOU CAN WALK over and over, will CM Punk do anything, or will he just chill until they get to Chicago?”

5. Damien Sandow will attempt to read a book. Halfway through the first page, Sheamus will appear and punch him in the face.

As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Triple H#Pro Wrestling#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADPRO WRESTLINGTRIPLE HWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP