WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/2/12: Back The Mack

On tonight’s show:

The moment of truth has arrived, and Brock Lesnar’s camp will officially respond to Triple H’s SummerSlam challenge on a Raw SuperShow that’s already bursting with tense situations ready to explode at the slightest provocation. While The King of Kings and the wrecking machine hammer out the fine print (or just hammer each other with their fists), WWE Champion CM Punk and Daniel Bryan will be testing the waters with AJ to determine where her favor might lie as the special guest ref for their WWE Title Match at Money in the Bank.

Translation: 23 minutes of talking, 1 minute of punching.

More importantly, WWE continues its march to 1000 episodes of Raw with returning General Managers, and this week features none-other than Theodore R. Long, former Smackdown GM and Team Johnny butler. Long will dance by dribbling two imaginary basketballs, stand backstage awkwardly while a woman rubs up against him and make a tag team match pitting The Undertaker and Randy Orton against The Celtic Warrior Sheamus and RANDY ORTON! Two Randies.

As always, my 10 favorite comments from tonight’s discussion will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/2/12 column. To nominate a comment for top 10 contention, reply to it with a +1.

Pre-discussion discussion questions:

1. Is The Ryback my favorite wrestler? Yes.

2. Besides “Mack” and Cheese, what’s the worst sounding WWE food? My vote is anything cooked Mideon-rare.

3. Will Teddy Long’s GM-ership lead to a John Laurinaitis As Butler cameo? Would wishing make it so?