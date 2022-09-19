WWE Will Bring WarGames Matches To Survivor Series 2022

After re-introducing the cage match concept of two rings under one steel cage with two teams competing in the brutal match during his run atop NXT, Triple H is bringing WarGames back to the main roster, he announced during an interview with The Ringer.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” Triple H said, per The Ringer. “This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

While AEW’s iteration follows the aptly-named Blood and Guts, Triple H sees WWE’s WarGames following the standard he established during his run with NXT, saying that while WWE did feature bleeding for a long period of time, the organization has “change that practice” and it would be “irresponsible to go back.”

WarGames will make its modern day return on November 26, when Survivor Series takes place from Boston at the TD Garden.