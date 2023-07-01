Iyo Sky Won The WWE Women’s Money In The Bank In London

Iyo Sky defeated Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and Trish Stratus to win the WWE Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match from the O2 Arena in London.

The match started with Stark going after Lynch before all of the opponents made their way to the outside for a full brawl. Stark and Stratus got in the ring and attempted to grab the briefcase before Sky and Bayley knocked them off. With all of the participants in the ring, Sky climbed to the top of a ladder and landed a moonsault on everyone.

Stark grabbed handcuffs from underneath the ring, then tried to lock Lynch against the post. Lynch fought out, then battled Stark and Stratus on the outside. After pulling the top off the announce table, Lynch dropped Stratus with a Manhandle Slam onto the ladder.

Back in the ring, Vega climbed to the top of the ladder and was met with Stark. She floated over and for a powerbomb onto a ladder set on the rope and middle rung of the ladder they were standing on.

As Sky made her way to the top of the ladder all alone, Bayley climbed into the ring and kicked it over. Bayley and Lynch began making their way to the top of the ladder when Sky popped up, grabbed the handcuffs, and connected their arms through the ladder. She then climbed over Bayley to claim the briefcase and earn herself a world championship opportunity.