Becky Lynch Was Crowned WWE Women’s World Champion On Raw

Becky Lynch won the battle royal on Monday Night Raw to claim the WWE Women’s World Championship after Rhea Ripley vacated the belt last week.

The match got started with Maxxine eliminating Candace LeRae and Indi Hartwell, who have played bullies to her in recent weeks. Zoey Stark eliminated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance and Nia Jax eliminated Ivy Nile.

Jax then ate a few kicks from Maxxine, before tossing her over the top rope. Becky Lynch eliminated Piper Niven, who dragged Lynch under the bottom rope and tossed her into the stairs. Niven then put Lynch on the announce table and pulled Jax under the bottom rope. Jax chokeslammed Niven onto Lynch on the table, then picked up Niven and landed a Samoan Drop again on Lynch, but the table didn’t break.

Natalya tossed Chelsea Green over the top rope, but officials missed it and she was able to climb back into the ring. Jax eventually powerbombed Lynch through the table. Stark then eliminated Green, while Shayna Baszler eliminated Natalya.

Jax caught Stark, tossed her over the top rope and then did the same to Baszler, leaving Liv Morgan, Jax, and Lynch as the three final participants.

Morgan and Lynch double teamed Jax, who turned the tables and hit a double suplex. Jax climbed to the middle rope, but Lynch and Morgan were able to toss her over the top rope and eventually eliminate her.

Morgan and Lynch squared off, Lynch tossed her over the top rope to the apron. Morgan dragged Lynch through the middle rope and Lynch hit the ManHandle Slam on the apron to win the belt.