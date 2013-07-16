Yoenis Cespedes Won The Home Run Derby And Everyone Had A Great Time

Oakland Athletics slugger Yoenis Cespedes isn’t actually playing in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game tonight because he wasn’t voted in by fans or players. So to thank everyone for that lack of an opportunity to shine on the big stage that determines home field advantage for the World Series, Cespedes socked 32 dingers in last night’s Home Run Derby, including 17 in the first round, to take home a shiny new trophy and a brand new truck.

Perhaps my favorite part of Cespedes’ victory – aside from him hitting all of the balls a long, long way to defeat Bryce Harper – was the the giant check for $529,000 that was presented on behalf of MLB and Chevy. I just hope that the real check isn’t actually made out to “The Community”, because I think that’s pretty confusing and possibly a scam.

Here’s the winning shot and celebratory bat flip, via CBS Sports. I only hope he makes that bat flip his staple after every home run now. Baseball needs it.

Your browser does not support iframes.