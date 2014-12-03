Kevin Arnold’s Famous New York Jets Jacket From ‘The Wonder Years’ Is Now In The Smithsonian

Last week, while many of you were suffering turkey overload, news leaked of The Wonder Years cast donating their memorabilia to the Smithsonian. Because the Smithsonian has room for everything, apparently, including iconic pieces of TV Americana.

(By the way, the Smithsonian is comprised of 20 different museums. It truly is one of the most fascinating places in the world.)

Moving on…

The one piece of memorabilia everyone’s talking about is Kevin Arnold’s infamous New York Jets jacket. The one he wore when he got his first kiss from Winnie Cooper. Sadly, that was the last time anyone from the Jets scored (not true).

(I wrote this whole post for that lame joke. I’m not proud of myself.)

Fred Savage offered up an amusing anecdote to explain how the jacket is going to its rightful home:

“My mom kept this for 25 years because someday — she would joke — the Smithsonian might want it. Well…it turns out she was right. We (and the jacket) are heading to DC next month! Happy Birthday Mom!! I love you!”

Getty Image

[New York Daily News]