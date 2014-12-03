Kevin Arnold’s Famous New York Jets Jacket From ‘The Wonder Years’ Is Now In The Smithsonian

Last week, while many of you were suffering turkey overload, news leaked of The Wonder Years cast donating their memorabilia to the Smithsonian. Because the Smithsonian has room for everything, apparently, including iconic pieces of TV Americana.
(By the way, the Smithsonian is comprised of 20 different museums. It truly is one of the most fascinating places in the world.)
Moving on…
The one piece of memorabilia everyone’s talking about is Kevin Arnold’s infamous New York Jets jacket. The one he wore when he got his first kiss from Winnie Cooper. Sadly, that was the last time anyone from the Jets scored (not true).
(I wrote this whole post for that lame joke. I’m not proud of myself.)
Fred Savage offered up an amusing anecdote to explain how the jacket is going to its rightful home:
“My mom kept this for 25 years because someday — she would joke — the Smithsonian might want it. Well…it turns out she was right. We (and the jacket) are heading to DC next month! Happy Birthday Mom!! I love you!”
And I got Winnie Cooper’s undies framed on my bedroom wall, so what?
Well they better be Winnie’s cause I sold my autographed Mr. Belvedere coffee mug to buy it off ebay. I loved that mug :(
I sent Chris Hewett another mug to sign, but that jerk had passed away and was buried at Glen Abby Memorial Park. In other news, I still have the suit he was buried in, if anybody is interested in buying? Let me know in the next 24 hrs, and I’ll throw in Mr. Belvedere’s teeth fillings and femur bone!
I’ll give ya 50 bucks for those panties.
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
@Vice4Life DEAL!!!
Full disclosure… some of blood stains in them are from me (sniffed them so often my nasal cavities dried up and caused my pipes to be rustier than a Kristin Cavallari coke binge!)
I’ve always felt like Winnie Cooper was WAY overrated. Sorry Burnsyfan, no interest in dem panties.
As it should be.