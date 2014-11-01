You May Never Sleep Again After Seeing This Creepy Mask On ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

I was going to say some really nice things about ESPN’s College GameDay from West Virginia—then they went ahead and did this. And then everybody pooped their pants because that’s pure nightmare fuel.

Just look at Kirk Herbstreit as Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio.

NOPE. NO WAY. NOPE.

The segment was supposed to be about college coaches on the outside looking in for the playoffs. But I’m not sure anybody paid attention BECAUSE THEY WERE HIDING BEHIND THEIR COUCH! Dear God GameDay, never do that again ok?