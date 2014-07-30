You’ll Never Believe Where This Home Run Landed

07.30.14

As it turns out, sitting in the outfield with a cup full of beer is a bad idea. Especially if you’re going to sit there as a home run ball has eyes for your cold brew and OH NO, that poor, poor beer. R.I.P. 12 oz, you were a good soul. You deserved better.

The aftermath was a sight to behold. Mostly because the woman sat there, disgruntled, angry, and ashamed over being the victim of beersplosion.

TAGSbeer explosion MLBbeer explosionsCSNvineswoman beer vine

