You’ll Never Believe Where This Home Run Landed

As it turns out, sitting in the outfield with a cup full of beer is a bad idea. Especially if you’re going to sit there as a home run ball has eyes for your cold brew and OH NO, that poor, poor beer. R.I.P. 12 oz, you were a good soul. You deserved better.
The aftermath was a sight to behold. Mostly because the woman sat there, disgruntled, angry, and ashamed over being the victim of beersplosion.
What are you guys? CNN now with these headlines?
Teen caught on cam taking THIS …
Clerk shot in leg, but then …
Did anybody read the headline and not immediately think “it landed in her beer, right?”.
Alas, the headline gave me hope for something different. Click. baited.
haha, i lol’d. when i saw the headline i thought “in her beer or down her shirt.”
You see, I was going for people thinking it her in the face. The screencap certainly looks like it.
Who wouldn’t believe when there’s video proof?
Just call the article “Baseball Hilariously Lands in Beer” next time. It’s not like it landed inside a wormhole and altered the fabric of time and space. I can believe it would land in a beer. WORK HARDER AT CREATING MY FREE ENTERTAINMENT. FUCK.
Why was that guy behind her doing jazz hands?
He’s giving her a Reiki massage.
WET T-SHIRT CONTEST!!!
I guessed cup.