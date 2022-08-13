The New York Jets are hoping to begin the path out of the basement of the AFC this season, with the chief reason for hope in New York being the expected development of starting quarterback Zach Wilson in his second season.

After being taken second overall by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson had a rocky first season, starting 13 games in which he completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. It was the type of rookie season many young quarterbacks have had while making their debut for a bad team, but with some new weapons and a (hopefully) improved offensive line in front of him, the Jets were hoping to take a step forward in respectability this season.

Unfortunately, it took less than a half of preseason football for there to be concern for the Jets about that step forward after they saw Wilson go down on a non-contact injury after a scramble in their preseason opener against the Eagles.

Wilson would get up and try to walk it off, but ultimately went back down to the turf as the Jets medical staff came out and eventually walked off the field and then to the locker room. The team’s official update was that he was “questionable” to return with a knee injury, but given it is the preseason there is no reason for the Jets to risk any aggravation of the injury by playing him further.

Hopefully it was just a tweak and a scare for Wilson and he’ll be no worse for wear going forward in camp and into the regular season.