Zdeno Chara Thinks It’s Hilarious That You’re Trying To Fight Him

During Sunday’s Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Quarter Finals between the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings, Brendan Smith got it into his head that he was gonna go Fedor on Zdeno Chara’s Choi Hong-man. A fight almost happened.
Almost.
Chara thought it was hilarious — the look on his face in that header image is the look on his face for the entire fight — but cooler heads that still want to be attached to necks prevailed. It’s like one of those random encounters in Final Fantasy games where everything seems fine but suddenly you’re fighting a dinosaur with lasers coming out of its mouth or whatever and have to flee. I expected Smith to start swinging and Chara to start doing the Anderson Silva dodge.
Here’s the fight. Lost in the clip somewhere is a lesson about not tugging on Superman’s cape, not spitting in the wind, etc.
He just has to aim for the nape on Chara’s neck.
Heyyyy. I understood this reference.
Except Brendan Smith is Canadian.
It’s funnier when people talk out of their ass and then hit ‘post comment’
Chara didn’t drop his stick until it was all but over.
Fuck chara, even if Smith was a foot or two taller Chara still wouldn’t fight him. At best he would wrestle him to the ground maybe throwing one punch.
No, Chara would kick his ass. Don’t be butthurt because the Wings got banged out. Get used to it. Bruins in 5.
@Big, Blue and Beautiful I’m not a Wings fan, nice try though. Chara is a puss, wouldn’t even fight John Scott.
Haha, yea I was doing some trolling there. But it’s not worth it for Big Z to fight Scott. Chara being off the ice hurts the B’s whereas Scott is a bum.
stink – why would the best defenseman in the game fight a 4th plug on the worst team in the league just days before the playoffs start, where Boston is the top team and favorite to win?
This mentality that Chara or Lucic has to fight every bum that comes their way is pathetic. Yet when a guy like Emilen goes for Lucic’s knees, and Lucic wants a piece of him, that’s wrong?
Yeah, Russian hockey players are known for being super good fighters. Oh wait, I meant super good divers.
Yeah but he pulls all that shit this year, Chara is probably one of very few in the league who could do something about it but didn’t, someone needs to send a message to him and he’s passed up the chance too many times.