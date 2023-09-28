Kim Kardashian has a reported net worth of $1.8 billion, but she’d trade it all away to crack open a cold one with the boys.

OK, probably not, but on the season four premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian drank a beer for what she claims is the first time. Or is it???

During a family trip to Cabo, Kendall Jenner offered everyone a brewski. “I’ve never had a regular beer,” Khloé Kardashian admitted, pre-feud. “I have had a beer but only in Jamaica. A Red Stripe — and I loved it. I’ve never had a Corona or I guess an American beer. Is Corona American? I have no idea.” (It’s not.) Kim also revealed that she isn’t familiar with this whole beer thing. “I don’t think I would like it,” she said before taking a sip. “Oh! It’s kinda sweet.”

I almost believe Kardashian when she says “I’ve never had a beer” based on the SpongeBob-like way she holds the bottle in the episode…

… but according to Delish, “fans were quick to bring out the receipts proving that Kim has in fact tried beer before. In a slideshow shared to X, a.k.a. Twitter, one user pointed out that Kim has not only tried beer, but was photographed drinking one in full-on lederhosen with momager Kris Jenner, carrying Guinness pints, and doing a keg stand.”

The photos could be staged, but not the keg stand. There’s video proof.

A Kardashian fabricating the truth? I don’t know what to believe in anymore.

(Via Delish)