Report: Nick Bosa And The Niners Agreed To A Deal To Make Him The Highest-Paid Defensive Player In NFL History

Nick Bosa’s status ahead of the San Francisco 49ers’ season opener was in question, as the former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick held out during the preseason in search of a new deal from the team. While reports indicated that it did not seem like he’d join the team for their Week 1 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, a resolution has been reached, and now, Bosa is in line to make a whole lot of money.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Niners and the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year came to terms on a brand new, 5-year contract extension. The deal will pay Bosa $170 million with $122.5 million of that guaranteed, and as a result, the former Ohio State standout is now the highest-paid defensive player in league history.

Bosa was a crucial piece along the Niners’ defensive line as the team made it to the NFC Championship Game last season. His 18.5 sacks led the NFL, and in addition to that, Bosa registered 51 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles.

As for his status on Sunday, Schefter brings word that Bosa will be likely to play when the team heads to Pittsburgh.

