Kim Kardashian recently tried beer for the first time (or so she claims), but she’s not new to liquor. On the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed she once “blacked out” while partying with Beyoncé.

“I’m definitely still a lightweight. I’ll have, like, two shots, and I’ll be wasted and it’s so much fun. I’ll be dancing on the dance floor,” she said. “Seriously, I know you guys don’t believe me — ask Beyoncé! I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out.” Kardashian “woke up to so many text messages, and I was like, ‘Khloé, what did I do?’ She’s like, ‘You were dropping it low and dancing,’ and I was like, ‘Nooo!’ I danced all night long and had no idea.”

InStyle did important journalism about when the dancing may have occured:

It’s unclear which Beyoncé party Kim was referring to, but if we had to guess it was the singer’s 41st birthday bash last year. And the timeline adds up. Back in 2022, Kardashian admitted that she had begun drinking again after abstaining from alcohol for years. “I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast in December. “I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit.”

If drinking too many Miller Lites while watching Austin Powers in Goldmember counts, then I, too, have gotten blackout drunk while partying with Beyoncé.

