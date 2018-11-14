The North Face’s 2018 Fall/Winter Line Brings The Velvety Heat

Uproxx/The North Face

The North Face is stepping its game up continually, moving away from the hiker/outdoorsy/rugged functionality vibe and more into the fashionable streetwear lane. From collaborating with Supreme to introducing some of its own dope pieces, it feels like each new collection gets swaggier and more accessible to the common style-head — who wants to look as cold as the weather outside.

This fall/winter collection is no different. In fact, it might be the dopest we’ve ever seen from the brand. The North Face is trying to have you looking cooler than Freddie Jackson sipping a milkshake in a snowstorm (s/o Outkast) yet unbelievably warm and functionally dressed with its ’90s-inspired velvet collection. The stylish new pieces still include WindWall resistance and DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating, but the colors are plentiful (Regal Red, Lunar Ice Grey, Cosmic Blue, and Black for men; Blue Coral, Lunar Ice Grey, and Black for women), and the cuts are too many to name. Still, we have to call out the convertible Velvet Transform Down Coat, which the wearer can change from a long coat to a mid-length jacket and scarf at will. It’s fly.

The North Face’s fall/winter 2018 Velvet collection will be available at The North Face’s Williamsburg Prototype Store and in Europe at The North Face’s London, Berlin, and Madrid Urban Exploration Store on November 28. Meanwhile, you can check out what we meant by “too many to name” below.