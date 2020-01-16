These Photos From Day Zero Tulum Will Take You On A Psychedelic Jungle Mind Trip

There isn’t a better setting for an off the rails rave than the jungles of Mexico. If you had to choose between a barren Nevada desert, a sweaty windowless warehouse, a cruise ship, or a lush jungle kissing the Mexican coast — you’re going jungle, every time. And nobody throws a jungle rave quite like the Damian Lazarus-curated Day Zero Tulum. Last weekend, Day Zero Festival returned to its home deep in the jungles of Tulum on the heels (relatively speaking) of the festival’s sojourn to the Dead Sea for Day Zero Masada.

We don’t know for a fact that much of the crowd was on a healthy dose of psychedelics and/or MDMA, but we’re pretty damn sure they were. And why wouldn’t they be? They’re in a rave in the jungles of Mexico, after all. Of course, you don’t really need intoxicants with all the multi-colored lights, people playing with fire, and masked dancers roaming the grounds. Who needs to trip when there’s already a shirtless man wearing a glowing goat mask dancing beside you.

We collected all the best photos of the festival fashion and lunacy so get your head right and dive into these photos from Day Zero Tulum.