Tyler, The Creator is known to wear many hats. In the past, they were usually five paneled or pastel-colored or featured a box logo. These days, he seems to more frequently opt for a paperboy cap or a bucket hat. I’m not just referring to his sense of style, of course. I’m also referring to the 27-year-old artist’s flare for the polymathic. In addition to being a Grammy-nominated musician, an auteur music video director, and music festival host, Tyler is also is also an emerging fashion designer. In the seven years since GOLF apparel first began popping up, the former Odd Future frontman’s brand has evolved and expanded as his profile has risen. His latest sartorial offering, GOLF’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection sees the creative machine stride further into the world of couture.

Tyler announced the collection earlier this morning in a series of tweets and reflected on the way traveling and being able to see different parts of the world has allowed his creativity to blossom:

hi. i make stuff. clothing that is. i geek on on color palettes and silhouettes and all that. im into layering a bit now. having the luxury to travel and see new shit ( cold weather honestly) opened my eyes. with that said — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 14, 2018

i had another 'fashion show' if thats what its considered so — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 14, 2018

You can view the looks in a nine-minute film uploaded to his Youtube channel. Serial Tyler collaborator and friend ASAP Rocky makes an appearance. Tyler, himself, models a look in the film and is accompanied by a baby lamb. The film also features a score of new music by Tyler. Check it out above.