Tyler The Creator can flat out rhyme. It’s easy to forget amid his early career shenanigans and recent career reinventions, but Tyler Okonma is hands down one of the smartest rappers in hip-hop today. While headlines focus on his attention-grabbing confessions and star-powered flirtation, rap fans who simply enjoy hearing wordplay, witty imagery, and stacked, multisyllabic rhyme patterns could easily dismiss Tyler as a gimmick rapper, more interested in shock value than substance. To do so would be a mistake; as his recent run of releases — the latest, “Tiptoe,” as recent as yesterday — from the Flower Boy sessions demonstrate, Tyler has every one of the qualities of the best rappers ever to put a verse to a beat. The time has come to recognize he deserves to be listed among the greats.

When Tyler first landed on my radar around the release of his debut independent album, Goblin, I admit I was skeptical. His stark, surreal video for “Yonkers,” which featured unsettling imagery of Tyler eating bugs and hanging himself overshadowed what it seemed even then he had a rare gift for sinuous internal rhymes and possessed one of the best rap voices I’d ever heard. I wasn’t alone in this assessment; early on in the OFWGKTA tenure, the group would launch trollish tirades against then-popular rap blogs for not featuring their music alongside other burgeoning talents like J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. While each of those artists’ lyrical talents were instantly acknowledged — in fact, they were often cited as the reason for their buzz — it seemed the kids of Odd Future, however talented or skilled they were, had alienated potential outlets for their rabble-rousing rebel music with their penchant for shocking imagery and destructive behavior.

In the years that followed, Tyler and his clique honed their mic skills, even as members of the crew drifted off and others blew up. Tyler and Odd Future became nearly ubiquitous among a certain type of fan attracted to the absurdist, late night humor of Adult Swim, where the producer and his group landed a number of self-produced TV shows like Loiter Squad and The Jellies. Meanwhile, Tyler began to tone down his content, excising the rape jokes and near nonstop use of offensive and homophobic slurs. Some of this may have been commercially motivated; Tyler was banned from visiting the UK in 2015 due to lyrics from his early mixtape Bastard.