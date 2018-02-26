Getty Image

My youngest brother is six years my junior. During the years when I was out most nights either playing or attending shows, he was home building Legos on his bedroom floor; when I left for college, he was still in the first stages of intermediate school. Most of the time, our lives didn’t really overlap. That is, until I came home for a break from school and we drove together to get pizza one night.

In the car, I asked him what kind of music he was listening to. “I like music where there’s kind of a lot going on,” he responded. I thought for a second, then queued up Vince Staples’ “Yeah Right” and watched out of the corner of my eye as his jaw dropped with the beat.

The next time I came home from school, he informed me that he had been listening to Big Fish Theory nonstop. By this time, Staples had announced his co-headlining tour with Tyler, The Creator, with the New York date scheduled for my spring break.

I told my brother that if he listened to and dug Tyler’s Flower Boy, I would try my best to take him to their show when I came home. I heard the first notes of Flower Boy opening track “Foreward” drifting out of his room, and then about thirty minutes later, he came bursting into my room. “This album is f***ing awesome,” he exclaimed. “It’s a date then,” I replied.